Coro Earns a 2022-2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro, the all-in-one cyber security platform for mid-market organizations, growing businesses, and lean IT teams, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® . The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Coro. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Coro is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are honored to be certified as a Great Place to Work,” said Guy Moskowitz, Founder and CEO, Coro. “This recognition speaks volumes about our company culture and the people we attract and retain at Coro. We pride ourselves on putting employees first because without a happy team, we know we can’t deliver the best cybersecurity technology to our customers. At the end of the day, the employee experience is just as important as the user experience.”

Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies today, and employs more than 190 between its headquarters in New York, its recently opened office in Chicago and its Israel office. Over the past several years, Coro has launched numerous employee-centric programs to ensure its employees feel seen, supported, and appreciated. Programs include celebrating successes at monthly all-hands meetings; flying staff to a fun location for the company’s annual retreat; and providing employees with family care packages that include games for kids, spa products for parents, and baked goods for all to share.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion. Visit Coro’s Careers page to view open opportunities and apply to join our team.

About Coro

Coro is one of the fastest growing security solutions for the mid-market, providing all-in-one protection that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, the Coro platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .