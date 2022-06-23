K2Awards.com Celebrates 20 Years by Shipping Its 10 Millionth Trophy

RICHMOND, Va., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In June of 2002, no one gave K2 Awards much of a chance of surviving its first year in business. The company had a single employee, no customers and had rented two dilapidated rooms in an old office building in Richmond, Virginia. That single employee had no experience in the awards industry, no sales acumen and had never built a trophy. K2 Awards seemed destined to become one of the many new businesses that fail within a year or two.

Where others saw sure failure, K2 Award's founder Charlie Moss saw an opportunity. He believed that the trophy industry was ripe for innovation. Indeed, there had been few innovations in the industry with neither the products offered nor the stores they were sold in having been redesigned in decades.

Moss believed there had to be a better way to assemble and sell trophies, medals, plaques and awards. Despite the recent dot-com bust and scores of people telling him that no one would ever buy trophies on the internet, he built a website and started selling online. At first, orders were slow: the company sold less than 100 trophies during its first month in business. However, with an emphasis on web sales, extremely fast delivery, low prices and friendly customer service, trophy sales grew each month and now the company regularly ships more than 5,000 trophies, medals, plaques and awards each day. In fact, last month, 20 years after opening its doors, K2 Awards shipped its 10 millionth trophy.

Moss attributes the growth to excellent employees and satisfied repeat customers. He stated, "We have been really fortunate to have long-term employees who share our goal of making our customers happy by doing whatever it takes. Our customers have responded by being extremely loyal with many having ordered from us for all 20 years."

While the company is currently thriving, the journey has not always been easy. Moss admitted, "There have only been two years that we have not grown, in 2009, which was really bad timing because we had just tripled our factory space, and, of course during Covid when our sales dropped nearly 90% for several months."

Despite these setbacks, K2 Awards seems well-positioned to start the next 20 years.

