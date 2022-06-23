Bedsore.Law Adds Seasoned Trial Attorney Elizabeth Todd to Lead North Carolina Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the last 22 years, Elizabeth Todd has devoted her practice to representing victims of nursing home abuse and neglect. She has taken on big insurance companies and nursing home chains - and won. At a time when most lawyers in the state rejected nursing home cases as not worth pursuing, Elizabeth recognized the need to protect the most vulnerable in North Carolina - elderly and dependent nursing home residents.

Elizabeth is an active member of the North Carolina legal and charitable communities. She is the former Chairperson of the North Carolina Association for Justice's Nursing Home Litigation Section, and a former member of the Board of Directors for Friends of Residents in Long Term Care - North Carolina's only non-profit advocacy group devoted exclusively to improving the conditions of the elderly in the state.

Elizabeth Todd started practicing law in 1996 after graduating from Wake Forest Law School. While a student, Elizabeth worked for Legal Services of North Carolina in Charlotte representing the state's most disadvantaged communities.

"Elizabeth brings with her decades of experience holding nursing homes accountable. She is tough, compassionate, and a fierce advocate for her clients. We could not be more excited to have her join the team." - Jeff Aidikoff, Bedsore Lawyer at Bedsore.Law

See Elizabeth's Bio for more information.

Bedsore.Law™ is the nation's first bedsore specialty litigation firm. With offices located throughout the United States, Bedsore.Law is the largest bedsore litigation firm in the country.

Contact Bedsore.Law™ today for a free consultation or contact Jeff Aidikoff [info@bedsore.law] for inquiries.

