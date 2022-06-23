Risk Management Association Names Sandeep Kharidhi Chief Product Officer

Philadelphia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Risk Management Association (RMA) today announced the addition of Sandeep Kharidhi as Chief Product Officer. The role puts Kharidhi at the helm of a suite of RMA products ranging from the venerable Statement Studies to eMentor and Dual Risk Rating.

As RMA Chief Product Officer, Kharidhi is responsible for the strategy and execution of all RMA product-related activities—including development, design, build, onboarding, and customer success—as well as its Professional Development offerings. In leading the effort to elevate risk management through RMA products and training, Kharidhi will draw on his world-class knowledge and skill in product development, data monetization, commercialization, and overall business growth.

Most recently he was general manager of data and analytics platforms at Deluxe, a provider of payments and technology solutions. Among other achievements, he transformed a business area that required a refresh of its long-term strategy, shoring up the underlying technology platforms and delivering record growth. Prior to Deluxe, Kharidhi was product leader at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a provider of information solutions to the insurance industry. He earned his master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

“I am excited about this opportunity to grow existing product offerings and develop new ones at an association so vital to the success of the financial services industry and the communities it serves,” Kharidhi said. “RMA’s products and variety of in-person, virtual, and eLearning courses are an important way the association fulfills its mission of advancing enterprise-wide risk management.”

“RMA, its members, and the industry will benefit from having a professional with Sandeep’s knowledge, experience, and vision leading RMA’s products and professional development,” RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster said. “I look forward to working with him and his team as we provide the best possible solutions for the industry and increase RMA member value.”

About Risk Management Association (RMA)

Founded in 1914, the Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,600 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 31,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

RMA brings financial institutions together through a series of consortia, councils, committees, and working groups on key issues. This includes RMA's Climate Risk Consortia and the RMA Model Validation Consortium (MVC). Members of the MVC Advisory Council include Ally Bank, Forbright Bank, MUFG Bank, PNC Financial Services, U.S. Bank, and Zions Bancorporation.