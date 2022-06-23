TCI Transportation Again Named to G75 List for Best Green Supply Chain Partners

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, TCI Transportation has been chosen as one of the 75 companies recognized by Inbound Logistics Magazine for their dedication to eco-friendly and sustainable practices in daily operations.

Inbound Logistics' annual G75 list is an editors' choice of 75 companies that display sustainability efforts in daily operation. Criteria includes recycling programs, sustainable packaging and materials, alternative energy sources, and practices that reduce greenhouse emissions and overall energy usage.

TCI is delighted to have earned a spot on the G75 list in 2021 and again this year. For the past several years, TCI Transportation has been actively incorporating eco-friendly practices in all facets of business.

As a NationaLease GreenShop-certified partner, TCI and staff members are held to strict safety standards while maintaining compliance with OSHA and EPA protocols. Several of their locations are equipped with Solar PV Systems that substantially reduce energy costs and carbon footprint. Additionally, as an authorized dealer of Kalmar Ottawa, TCI offers electric yard tractors for purchase and lease. To date, their inventory includes 50 CNG-powered class 8 tractors and five hybrid trucks, and they have pre-purchased 50 fully electric semi-trucks through Tesla.

Additionally, multiple TCI locations are equipped with charging stations, solar panels, and energy-efficient lighting, and they have implemented recycling programs as well. As a technology-focused business, TCI is consistently deploying new systems in order to expand and achieve its goals of sustainability. Besides offering clients eco-friendly facilities, several of TCI's trucks and trailers boast solar-powered lift gates. These things, along with continuous advancements in TCI's operations, facilities, and partners, show that the company's focus on sustainability is undeniable.

While TCI proudly acknowledges the recognition of Inbound Logistics Magazine and other industry thought leaders, the company will continue striving to expand its green initiative programs with or without publicity. Backed by strong company values, TCI's team has vowed to center its focus on long-term positive outcomes by keeping the impact on the planet, community, clients, and employees front and center in all planning efforts.

About TCI Transportation

For well over 40 years, TCI Transportation has earned accolades for its full-service facilities throughout the country. While continually expanding to offer everything from leasing and maintenance to global logistics and dedicated transport, the company's values have remained unchanged. The team at TCI upholds the highest standards of customer service and shares in the company's mission to implement environmentally friendly green initiatives. Currently, TCI is taking strides to reduce its carbon footprint with alternative energy and greater efficiency. You can learn more at TCItransportation.com

