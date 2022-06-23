Iterate.ai Named a 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch Winner on the Strength of Its Innovative Low-Code Platform and Enterprise Customer Growth

DENVER, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose innovation ecosystem enables enterprises to build complete and production-ready low-code applications, today announced it has been named a 2022 Colorado Companies to Watch winner. Winners were officially announced and honored for their contributions to the state’s economic vitality and future at the 14th Annual Gala Awards Dinner, held recently at the Denver Hyatt Regency Tech Center.



Now in its 14th year, Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) is a unique program that honors high-performing second-stage companies from across the state for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, unique processes, and philanthropic actions. Second-stage companies are those that have moved past the startup stage and into a period of steady-state growth. A select panel of judges chose the award-winning companies from an impressive list of finalists, who were ultimately selected from the 1,100 nominations gathered from across the state.

This honor adds to the list of prestigious recognitions that Iterate—as well as customers using Iterate’s low-code platform—have collected in recent months. Iterate ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, achieving 284% growth over a three-year period. The company was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best No Code/Low Code Platform category. Iterate won the Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award , on the strength of its Interplay low-code platform . Iterate customer Pampered Chef won a Direct Selling Award for Technology Innovation for its Table social commerce platform, which is powered by Interplay .

Iterate also recently launched Interplay 7 , the newest version of its low-code platform built for end-to-end application development and enabling high-velocity AI-fueled enterprise innovation.

“As a native Coloradan, I’m especially honored for Iterate to earn this distinction from Colorado Companies to Watch,” said Jon Nordmark, CEO, Iterate.ai. “The talent, energy, and spirit of innovation on display across the technology landscape in the Centennial State have never been higher. We’ve been proud to scale Iterate with Colorado as one of our headquarters, and look forward to continuing to build our team here. Come join us .”

"The most talented and creative business executives and entrepreneurs in the state make up the Colorado Companies to Watch network,” said Erin Beckstein, program director of Colorado Companies to Watch. “We are proud to honor Iterate.ai as a 2022 winner as they demonstrate high performance in the marketplace and the innovative entrepreneurial spirit that defines the CCTW program and contributes to the strength of our elite community.”

About Iterate.ai

Iterate is the simplest, safest, and quickest way to get innovation done. The innovation platform facilitates the steps along your innovation workflow: from dreaming big with trend analysis and emerging tech evaluation to building fast with microservices software for rapid application development. Iterate's platform has two patents granted and nearly a dozen more pending. The company’s solutions appeal to executives and corporate innovators who seek low-risk, systematic ways to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives and long-term strategic planning. Iterate has a global presence in North America (Silicon Valley, Colorado), Europe, and Asia (India).

About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado’s second-stage companies represent high-performing and innovative companies, crossing every industry sector and region in the state, which provide thousands of high-quality jobs and contribute billions of dollars back to our local economies. Colorado Companies to Watch (CCTW) certifies and spotlights the important contributions they make. To date, we have celebrated close to 700 companies, resulting in a $5.8 billion economic impact on Colorado’s economy.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation initiated the program in 2009 along with valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, and volunteers from throughout Colorado. Today, CCTW encourages the collaboration and advancement of our alumni network and aligns strategic partnerships and alliances by leveraging valuable resources to support and nurture the growth of our alumni and their businesses.

Visit ColoradoCompaniestoWatch.org, facebook.com/ColoradoCompaniestoWatch , and Twitter @ColoradoCTW.

Iterate.ai Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpetereson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b95b1541-c3e9-4d62-aa04-ab3e8ece8d48