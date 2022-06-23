LunarNYC Pledges Support to the Hewitt School in New York City

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar NYC Inc., also known as Lunar New Year Celebration™, also known as LunarNYC, is proud to support The Hewitt School, a K-12 independent girls’ school in New York City. Hewitt’s mission is to inspire girls and young women to become game changers and ethical leaders who forge an equitable, sustainable, and joyous future.



LunarNYC’s donation will support financial aid to give students the life-changing opportunity to attend Hewitt, regardless of their economic situation. Hewitt’s innovative curriculum meets each student where they are and guides them to fulfill their academic potential. Support from donors like LunarNYC ensures Hewitt’s ongoing commitment to putting the latest research on girls into practice in their classrooms and beyond.

Hewitt has been recognized as a thought leader and model of best practice among independent schools in the country by The Edward E. Ford Foundation. The Foundation seeks to improve secondary education by supporting schools that serve diverse populations, and that encourage bold, new ideas that will catalyze change beyond their individual institutions. In 2020, Hewitt was one of three schools in the country to be awarded an Educational Leadership Grant.

Founder and CEO of LunarNYC, Jay Jiang Yu stated, “My motto is, ‘pay it forward,’ and LunarNYC is excited to support the educational journey of future ethical, women leaders at Hewitt. This school is reimagining their academic program to take full advantage of immersive, collaborative, and hands-on learning in New York City. This city is my home, and organizations like Hewitt and LunarNYC are working to make it stronger every day.”

About Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC):

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, Lunar New Year Celebration™ (LunarNYC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to empower Youth and to aide our local communities during difficult times. LunarNYC helps nurture these young individuals through sports and education, while promoting Diversity, Love, Unity, Peace and Prosperity. We empower and cultivate these young minds by awarding scholarships and putting together educational activities, global conferences, lectures, forums, concerts, food festivals, pageants, mentoring, and special sporting events

