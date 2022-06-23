ReversingLabs Names Kathleen DeShields Senior Vice President of Human Resources

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the leader in software supply chain security, today introduced Kathleen DeShields as its global Senior Vice President of Human Resources. DeShields brings more than 25 years of experience to ReversingLabs, where she will be part of the company's senior leadership team and report to CEO and Co-founder, Mario Vuksan. In this role, DeShields will lead ReversingLabs’ global strategic people initiatives and be responsible for the entire employee lifecycle and fostering a culture that emulates the company’s values.

“ReversingLabs is experiencing strong growth thanks to its success in detecting sophisticated cybersecurity threats targeting businesses today. I’m excited to join the team and help maintain this incredible momentum,” said Kathleen DeShields, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at ReversingLabs. “Looking forward, a critical element to realizing our long-term goals will be to preserve our culture which is driven by a passion for innovation and solving real-world problems.”

DeShields has extensive experience leading all aspects of human resource management with a range of companies, from small software startups to large global Fortune 500 corporations. Prior to joining ReversingLabs, she was Vice President of Human Resources at Threat Stack, an F5 company, Vice President of Human Resources at Continuum Managed Services (acquired by ConnectWise), and Chief People Officer at SmartBear. In each of these roles, she helped successfully lead the business through periods of rapid growth. She holds a B.S in Education and Psychology from the University of Western Connecticut.

“We are thrilled that Kathleen is joining our team. Over her career, she has consistently demonstrated success in attracting and nurturing technology and cyber security-specific talent to support businesses during periods of high growth,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder of ReversingLabs. “With Kathleen on board, we will be able to keep our focus where it needs to be, helping businesses successfully address the growing number of sophisticated threats, including those targeting their software supply chain.”

