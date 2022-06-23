Alation Named Top Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services Study of the Data Catalog Market for Sixth Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , today announced it’s been named the top-ranked data catalog solution in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2022 Wisdom of Crowds® Data Catalog Market Study for the sixth consecutive year. In rating vendors, Dresner considered all data catalog , collaborative, and governance features that had the strongest, or most complete capabilities as reported by suppliers and weighted by users. Backed by customer feedback, Alation again received the highest overall rating.

According to the report, data catalogs continue to stand out as a growth area, increasingly ranking as critical to organizations. As data complexity continues to grow, Dresner expects this trend to continue. Data catalogs provide the technology to simplify access to operational and analytic data, as well as collaboration and governance capabilities for data trustworthy and broadly available.

This year’s report reinforces the importance of data governance and collaboration for organizations. For the first time, governance features were included in the survey, reflecting the increase they provide to data catalogs and the correlation with Business Intelligence (BI) success. This year’s study also found:

74% of market survey respondents indicated that governing content creation and sharing (e.g., via policies, controls, and applied technologies) was important or critical to their organizations today.

Respondents who placed higher importance on content governance also reported that their success with BI was higher than respondents who placed a lower level of importance on governance.

Governance is critical to the top three catalog feature requirements which in 2022 includes a data dictionary, catalog multiple databases, and integration with self-service data-prep tools.



“We congratulate Alation on their top placement once again in our annual assessment of the Data Catalog market,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Data catalog stands out as a growth area continually ranked as important to organizations, helping users to find and govern content for various analytic use cases. As data complexity and volume continues to increase, we expect this interest and importance will continue.”

“Alation is committed to providing a best-in-class user experience for customers through its data catalog, which continues to prove critical BI initiatives,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation. “It is always an honor to be recognized by Dresner Advisory Services for the work we’re doing to help leading organizations govern their data, including Virgin Australia, State of Tennessee, Cisco, Riot Games, GoDaddy, AmFam, Nielsen, and more.”

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation's initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.