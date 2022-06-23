Rapsodo Announces Rapsodo PRO 3.0, A New Monitor to Measure Pro-Level Hitting and Pitching Data in One Device

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to reach their full potential, announces the launch of Rapsodo PRO 3.0 , Rapsodo’s first all-in-one hitting and pitching data device for elite-level baseball players and teams – now available for pre-orders.

The new Rapsodo PRO 3.0 delivers the next generation in player development to optimize peak performance, operating with a 75% faster processing time to help streamline practice. The robust device provides groundbreaking “Live-On-Live” data-collecting capabilities directly to users’ Rapsodo Diamond App for an ideal training experience, allowing hitters and pitchers to face off to gain tangible insights on how different pitches perform against those at-bat. With this feature, users will see detailed pitching and hitting analyses. Prior to this live mode, coaches had to compare separate hitting and pitching data to see the correlations. Now, PRO 3.0 solves that problem by bringing the metrics together through “Live-On-Live”.

Utilizing cutting edge multi-camera and radar tracking technology, PRO 3.0 captures accurate and precise ball-flight data from both the mound and plate. Being just one compact device, the PRO 3.0 offers portability and versatility to be used indoors, outdoors, in batting cages, during on-field practice and more. The device includes increased hitting metrics that share the ball’s contact point, strike zone information (regardless of hit outcome), and spin rates. New pitching metrics include insight into release extension, plate velocity and plate spin (including total spin, top spin, true spin and more).

“Hitting and pitching data have become invaluable to the sport of baseball, with an ongoing battle between the precise movements and metrics of a pitcher and a hitter,” said Batuhan Okur, Founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “At Rapsodo, we wanted to create one device that could measure both simultaneously to better showcase the relationship between the two positions. Rapsodo’s data will give players and coaches game-time data while on the practice field so players can identify their strengths and weaknesses, and develop their skills to improve their game.”

Built to withstand extreme weather and lighting conditions, Rapsodo PRO 3.0 features wireless and direct hardwire connectivity options with improved data transfer speeds, as well as a six-hour, detachable and rechargeable battery. Placed 17 feet from the front of home plate, Rapsodo PRO 3.0 captures the complete ball flight in order to provide Rapsodo’s most accurate hitting and pitching data yet. All of this comes together in Rapsodo's intuitive Diamond App and Cloud platform to support even the most sophisticated player development program.

Teams currently using a Rapsodo 2.0 unit ( HITTING 2.0 , PITCHING 2.0 or both), can take advantage of a limited-time trade-in program offer. Pre-orders are expected to begin shipping in July. For more information on pricing or pre-ordering a Rapsodo PRO 3.0, contact sales@rapsodo.com or visit, rapsodo.com/baseball/pro-3/ .

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak . In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor which has since received many accolades, including MyGolfSpy’s 2021 Best Personal Launch Monitor . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in 2021. To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com .

