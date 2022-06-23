Personal Injury Law Firm West Coast Trial Lawyers Announces New Partner, Dean Aynechi

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Coast Trial Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm in California, announced the promotion of Dean Aynechi to Partner. Dean’s work and passion are to help people – he understands the physical, psychological, and emotional burdens and damage caused by an accident or injury. He is fully committed to fighting for his clients.



"Dean has proven to be a competent and exceptionally talented trial lawyer as well as a relentless advocate for our injury victims," said Neama Rahmani, President and co-founder at West Coast Trial Lawyers. “In seven short years, Dean has achieved what many trial lawyers take decades to accomplish. He is passionate about representing clients and achieving the best outcomes for them. He knows the law well and is hard-working, passionate, and energetic. He has learned that fighting tirelessly and effectively for clients is one of the most valuable and fulfilling parts of being an attorney. This is why the decision to make him a partner was really a ‘no brainer.’”

Dean is a personal injury attorney who has worked with the firm for seven years. His brand of client advocacy and personal zeal has resonated with clients throughout the West Coast. Seven years as a trial lawyer in California has taught Dean that there’s no substitute for hard work and experience in the fight for the clients' rights.

Dean graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he received his degree in Business Economics. After that, he attended one of the country’s top-ranked and most prestigious law schools, George Washington University, obtaining his law degree with honors at the top of his class.

West Coast Trial Lawyers is a California-based personal injury firm with a team of dedicated and aggressive personal injury attorneys. The firm is passionate about its work and is committed to helping ordinary people receive the financial compensation that they deserve when they are injured in an accident. West Coast Trial Lawyers have the experience, expertise, and resources needed to win personal injury cases of all sizes in today’s dynamic and complex justice system.

As experienced and trained personal injury attorneys, they understand the mental and physical stress that usually comes with navigating a complex personal injury case.

