QuestionPro Aims to Spur Global Innovation by Giving Away $5 Million of Free Research Software Subscriptions to 1,000 Startups

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services announced it is offering its most robust research software license – normally $5,000 per year – for free to up to 1,000 qualified startups. QuestionPro is partnering with incubators and accelerators around the world to identify promising startups who can benefit from insights and market research available through QuestionPro’s software.



“Over the years we have seen how influential startups are to the economy and how important market research is to a startup’s success,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, Founder and CEO of QuestionPro. “As a bootstrapped company ourselves, we know how important it is to have access to the right tools, right people and critically – the right data.”

Resources include ready-made survey templates, access to research and topic specialists, focus groups conducted by a trained moderator. Benefits include: gaining insights from focus groups, polls and surveys; understanding purchase intent, perceived value of a product and optimum pricing models; measuring drivers like competitive intelligence, purchasing behavior and price sensitivity.

Qualified startups will receive access to QuestionPro’s full Research Edition license with 5,000 responses included and the ability to field an unlimited number of surveys.

To qualify for this program, a company must meet the following criteria:

a) Must be less than 36 months old. b) Can be backed by venture capital or bootstrapped - but have not raised more than $10 million. c) Must be legally incorporated and have a valid domain name.

The reality is that quality insights from research is usually out of reach for most startups, resulting in increased trial and error which delays innovation and its associated benefits. QuestionPro’s startup program aims to solve this for entrepreneurs and teams to fully unlock new products, ideas and business models to the greater benefit for all.

More information, including how to apply, is available at https://www.questionpro.com/startups/