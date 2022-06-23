Friendly Hills Bank Opens San Diego Branch and Regional Office

WHITTIER, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bank announced today that it has expanded its footprint further into the Southern California region with the addition of a full-service branch and regional office in San Diego, Calif. The new office, located at 3579 Valley Centre Drive, Suite 175, will enable Friendly Hills Bank to better serve local businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals.



The new regional location includes administrative space in addition to a full-service branch and is staffed by a team of seasoned banking professionals who know the market and share the Bank’s commitment to delivering superior service.

Marie Crivello joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager. Marie brings a wealth of experience in client relationships, portfolio management, lending, and business development. Her career includes positions with San Diego Private Bank, San Diego National Bank, U.S. Bank, and most recently Bank of Southern California, where she was recognized as the top producer.

Josh Mello joined the company as Vice President, Relationship Manager. Josh has a 15-year history in the banking industry with extensive experience in business lending, small business client acquisition, and branch management for leading Southern California business banks. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President, Commercial Lending at Tri Counties Bank.

“The opening of our new San Diego office is an important milestone for Friendly Hills Bank that enables us to leverage our existing relationships and further grow our client base,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of Friendly Hills Bank. “We believe there is a tremendous opportunity for growth in the region and we look forward to supporting the banking needs of San Diego’s vibrant business community.”

With the addition of the Del Mar office, Friendly Hills Bank now operates in four major metropolitan areas—Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For a list of all branch locations and hours, visit friendlyhillsbank.com.

ABOUT FRIENDLY HILLS BANK

Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium-sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Friendly Hills Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562.947.1920.

Contact

Media Relations

Amanda Conover

562.501.9062

aconover@friendlyhillsbank.com