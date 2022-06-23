BCware Launches NFT App in the Shopify App Store, Empowering Shopify Merchants to Sell NFTs Bundled with Real-World Products

San Francisco, California, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More merchants are adding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to their online stores, but too often, sales are hindered by technology interoperability issues and the limitation of consumers’ preferred payment options. Now, using the new multichain BCware NFT app available in the Shopify App Store , eligible Shopify Plus merchants participating in the NFT Beta Program have unprecedented flexibility to bundle NFTs with real-world products and let consumers pay with crypto or credit cards of their choice.

In the first half of 2022 alone, the volume of on-chain activity from NFTs has grown over 200% to more than $62 billion, according to IntotheBlock1. Yet, most applications still require merchants to create a new wallet specific to the NFT minting chain. With few resources to add support for multiple blockchains, these brands risk customer frustration and abandoned shopping carts.

By contrast, the BCware NFT app is powered by BCware’s unique blockchain-agnostic, multi-chain platform. It provides full, transparent support for the purchase and sale of NFTs minted across many of the mainstream blockchains. Because BCware lets merchants select the minting tools and blockchains that meet their needs, merchants have a future-proof solution for making intelligent minting decisions that consider market reach, minting fees, and buyer experience.

“Whether buying NFT artwork or a limited-edition brand NFT, consumers want the ability to choose their preferred form of payment,” said Tugrul Firatli, BCware founder and CEO. “Now with our multichain BCware NFT app on the Shopify App Store, merchants can create the flexible shopping experience that consumers demand by using their choice of crypto wallets and chains instead of forcing technology on them.”

Selling and buying NFTs through the NFT Beta Program on Shopify is simple with the BCware NFT App:

Eligible merchants can create their content using familiar tools, then upload the work to their Shopify storefront with BCware, which creates an NFT product page.

Eligible merchants can choose the chains that make sense for their community and accept payment via cryptocurrency or fiat (credit cards).

Buyers need a crypto wallet to receive their newly minted NFTs, and BCware provides a great experience by managing wallet onboarding for buyers who are new to crypto.

NFTs can be sold with real-world products, enabling eligible merchants to offer innovative bundles, increase cart value, and create brand loyalty that blends real and virtual worlds.

“We’re happy to welcome the BCware NFT app to the Shopify App Store to help merchants build creative commerce experiences,” said John S. Lee, Lead of Blockchain Ecosystem at Shopify. “Our growing blockchain ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to supporting merchants as they sell NFTs directly through their storefronts, helping to further grow participation in Web3 and expand what’s possible in commerce.”

Availability and Pricing

BCware NFT is available today in the Shopify App Store . Pricing starts at $49 per month.

About BCware

Founded by enterprise integration pioneers who digitized Wall Street, BCware has preemptively built the Web2/Web3 integration and workflow orchestration platform that leading industry analysts have identified as central to a new generation of networked commerce and community. Whether your definition of Web3 is decentralized finance, tokengated commerce, or connecting communities around shared values, BCware can help bridge the gap between traditional Web2 applications and protocols and Web3 blockchains and services.

Please reach out to Crispin Clarke at BCware (crispin at bcware.io) or visit https://bcware.io learn more.

