Mattress Buzz Launch Honest Reviews on The Best Anti-Allergy Mattresses And What Mattresses Are Made In The USA, So That You Can Sleep Easy

Anti-Allergy Mattresses

An Anti Allergy Mattress or Hypoallergenic Mattress is specifically designed for people who suffer from common household allergies or asthma and set themselves apart from other mattress types by being made from antimicrobial, antifungal, and breathable materials.

No matter how dedicated you are to cleaning your home, during sleep our bodies produce moisture and heat, while also shedding skin cells. This combination then becomes the perfect place for dust mites, mold or mildew to thrive and cause allergy flair ups.

Anti-allergy mattresses are created to eliminate the possibilities for these allergens to occur and are usually made from either Latex foam or memory foam (some can also be produced from wool.)

Latex – Organic or natural latex has the highest durability of all the mattress materials and is the ideal choice for allergy suffers looking for a natural solution. The feel of the mattress is bouncy, while also having a high level of responsiveness by supporting your body and its pressure points. Although, due to the high quality of latex mattresses, Mattress Buzz highlights a range of different brands that will suit a variety of budgets.

Memory Foam – More versatile in regard to budget, sleeping style, and firmness, than Latex mattresses, a memory foam mattress is a good choice for allergy sufferers with their cooling technologies in the upper foam layers. Not only this, but the body contouring qualities of memory foam are an ideal choice from those who suffer from back pain.

Mattresses Made In The USA

If you are worried about your carbon footprint and would rather shop locally than importing mattresses from abroad, then Mattress Buzz helps you find out What Mattresses Are Made In USA.

With a huge variety of choice of all-natural materials, synthetic, memory foam, waterbed and innerspring mattresses produced in the USA, Mattress Buzz provides you with the information needed to not only spot USA manufactured brands but also include helpful reviews of individual products and give suggestions of where to purchase them at the best possible price.

Here are some of the leading mattress brands that are made in the USA:

Saatva Classic Mattress – This hybrid, environmentally friendly mattress offers a perfect balance of comfort and support, while its unique lumbar zone provides additional benefits for people suffering from lower back pain.

– This hybrid, environmentally friendly mattress offers a perfect balance of comfort and support, while its unique lumbar zone provides additional benefits for people suffering from lower back pain. GhostBed Luxe – A luxurious memory foam mattress that creates a firm yet comfortable sleep, with the additional benefit of a built-in cooling gel layer that helps regulate your body temperature as you sleep.

– A luxurious memory foam mattress that creates a firm yet comfortable sleep, with the additional benefit of a built-in cooling gel layer that helps regulate your body temperature as you sleep. PlushBeds – This latex mattress is ideal for all different types of sleepers as its coils are encased in a layer of memory foam that contours to your body and relieves pressure points.

