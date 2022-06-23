Robotic Welding Market Worth $6.77 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Robotic Welding Market by Component (Robots, End of Arm Tooling, Controllers), Welding Process, Payload (Less than 25 kg Payload, 25 kg to 100 kg Payload, More than 100 kg Payload), End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029,’ the robotic welding market is expected to reach $6.77 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to reach 163.3 thousand units by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5303

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing adoption of industry 4.0 principles and the rising adoption of welding robots in the automotive industry. However, the high initial cost of installing welding robots is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Government initiatives to support digital transformation in Asia-Pacific and the emergence of laser & plasma welding technologies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for stakeholders in this market. However, the lack of skilled workers for operating welding robots is expected to pose a major challenge to the growth of this market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Robotic Welding Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a widespread economic downturn as several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, resulting in the closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in supply chains and production schedules. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on technology and component supply chains globally. Furthermore, restrictions placed on transport led to the shortage of raw materials required for the production of advanced welding equipment.

The top players in the welding robotics market are headquartered in Japan. These players witnessed a major decline in their revenue in 2019. For instance, in March 2020, FANUC (Japan) announced that its ROBOT division revenue was down 6.9% in 2019 compared to 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global supply chain and reduced the installation of industrial robots in various key industries, such as automotive, electrical, electronics, and metals & machinery.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5303

The pandemic adversely affected the industrial sector due to the reduced demand for high-cost products. During the nationwide lockdowns, consumers limited their spending on only the most essential goods & services, reducing the demand for consumer goods, high-cost electronics, textiles, automobiles, and machinery, which impacted the major application sectors of the robotic welding market. With countries resuming trade and economic activity and stability in consumer lifestyles, the spending on these products and services is expected to increase, boosting the demand for automation solutions over the coming years. The market is expected to recover in 2022 due to restrictions on the number of personnel allowed at manufacturing facilities.

The robotic welding market is segmented based on component (robots, end of arm tooling [EOAT] devices, controllers, and software), welding process (resistance spot welding, arc welding, laser welding, plasma welding, ultrasonic welding, and other welding processes), payload (less than 25 kg payload, 25 kg to 100 kg payload, and more than 100 kg payload), end-use industry (automotive & transportation, oil & gas, electrical, construction, aerospace, mining, shipbuilding, heavy engineering equipment manufacturing, defense, and other end-use industries) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on component, the robotic welding market is segmented into robots, end of arm tooling (EOAT) devices, controllers, and software. In 2022, the robots segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide usage of robots across various industries, including automobile, oil & gas, heavy engineering equipment manufacturing, and defense. These robots are highly flexible in their configurations, enabling users to adjust their speed, precision, stroke length, and size. In addition, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The robots segment is further sub-segmented into articulated robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, collaborative robots, delta robots, and other robots. Furthermore, the end of arm tooling (EOAT) devices segment is sub-segmented into welding torches, vision systems, sensors, feeder systems, plasma flow controllers, and other EOAT devices.

Based on welding process, the robotic welding market is segmented into resistance spot welding, arc welding, laser welding, plasma welding, ultrasonic welding, and other welding processes. In 2022, the arc welding segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. Arc welding robots offer increased welding accuracy and reduced labor costs. These robots require low space and offer convenience and extensive applicability with minimal maintenance. Thus, such benefits contribute to their increased market demand in arc welding applications. However, the resistance spot welding segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High payload resistance spot welding robots are widely used in the automotive & transportation, construction, and metals & machinery industries for heavy-duty applications. Hence, the increased demand from these industries contributes to the growth of this segment.

Quick Buy – Robotic Welding Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/68073734

Based on payload, the robotic welding market is segmented into less than 25 kg payload, 25 kg to 100 kg payload, and more than 100 kg payload. In 2022, the less than 25 kg payload segment is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. Robots with less than 25 kg payload are extensively used for arc and spot welding in the automotive & transportation, metals & machinery, and construction industries. Thus, the increased demand from these industries contributes to the large market share of this segment. However, the 25 kg to 100 kg payload segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive & transportation, construction, and shipbuilding industries are the largest end users of welding robots with payloads of 25 kg to 100 kg. Thus, the increasing demand from these industries for welding heavy-body panels contributes to the high market growth of this segment.

Based on end-use industry, the global robotic welding market is segmented into automotive & transportation, oil & gas, electrical, construction, aerospace, mining, shipbuilding, heavy engineering equipment manufacturing, defense, and other end-use industries. In 2022, the automotive & transportation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by welding robots in the automotive industry’s manufacturing process, such as cost-effectiveness, high efficiency, safety, and speed & precision, resulting in the increased adoption of these welding robots. Furthermore, using robots allows car & automotive component manufacturers to accelerate production, reduce costs, improve quality, and ensure workers' safety. Additionally, this segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the robotic welding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the robotic welding market. This regional market is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increasing labor costs, driving manufacturers to automate the manufacturing processes to maintain their cost advantage.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to retain a strong market position in the welding robots market due to cheap manufacturing costs attributable to the availability of cheap labor, high safety standards, and government initiatives to accelerate foreign direct investments (FDIs).

Some of the major players operating in the robotic welding market include ABB Ltd (Europe), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), DAIHEN Corporation (Japan), Stäubli International AG (Switzerland), EVS Tech Co., Ltd (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Estun Automation Co., Ltd. (China), United ProArc Corporation (Taiwan), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan), igm Robotersysteme AG (Austria), and Universal Robots A/S (Denmark).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-welding-market-5303

Scope of the Report:

Robotic Welding Market, by Component

Robots Articulated Robots Cartesian Robots Cylindrical Robots SCARA Robots Collaborative Robots Delta Robots Other Robots

End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) Devices Welding Torches Vision Systems Sensors Feeder Systems Plasma Flow Controllers Other EOAT Devices

Controllers

Software

Robotic Welding Market, by Welding Process

Resistance Spot Welding

Arc Welding

Laser Welding

Plasma Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Other Welding Processes

Robotic Welding Market, by Payload

Less than 25 kg Payload

25 kg to 100 kg Payload

More than 100 kg Payload

Robotic Welding Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Electrical

Construction

Aerospace

Mining

Shipbuilding

Heavy Engineering Equipment

Defense

Other End-use Industries

Robotic Welding Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand India Thailand Singapore Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Norway U.K. Netherlands France Sweden Italy Spain Denmark Austria Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5303

Related Report:

Industrial Robots Market by Type (Cartesian Robots, SCARA Robots, and Others), Payload (Up to 60 kg, 60–100 kg, 100–225 kg, and Above 225 kg), Component, Application, End-use Industry, and Geography — Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-robots-market-5278

Robotic Process Automation Market, by Type (Software, Service), Process, Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Application, and Industry (BFSI, Telecom, and IT Industry), and Geography —Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-process-automation-market-5282

Food Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots [SCARA, Six-axis Robots], Delta & Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots, Cartesian Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Portal Robots), Payload, Application, End Use, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-robotics-market-4957

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Operation (Self-drive), Price Range (Below $200, $201-500), Application (Residential, Commercial) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-5181

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.