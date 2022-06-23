CryptoWire - a Global Crypto Super App, Signs Contract with MainBloq for Algorithmic Trading and Smart Order Routing Services

Las Vegas, NV, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fernhill Corp (OTCMarkets:FERN) is pleased to announce that its digital asset trading division, MainBloq, a groundbreaking digital asset trading platform serving both banks and hedge funds, has signed a multi-year Agreement to deliver automated algorithmic trading, smart order routing, and customized trading solutions to optimize trading performance across multiple strategies, for India based, CryptoWire.

CryptoWire, a global crypto-super app, is the first port of call for entry into blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It enjoys the rare distinction of going beyond exchanges to render comprehensive, unbiased information to empower participants to make informed decisions. Under the umbrella of the CryptoWire super app they have the world’s 1st Crypto University, a digital university, the world’s 1st CryptoTV, a dedicated 24*7 YouTube channel and smart mobile IPTV, and the world’s first CryptoWire, a wire service with tools like arbitrage opportunities identification, watchlist creation, lending and borrowing rates among others

To date, CryptoWire has been experiencing a rapidly growing user base, and now with the help of MainBloq, will be adding Smart Digital Asset Trading to its menu of features that includes Knowledge, Research, Training, Awareness, Information and Data.

“Having worked with the CryptoWire team for the past month it became clear that we share the vision of bringing digital asset trading technology to the masses” commented Ryan Kuiken, Founder and CEO of MainBloq, “CryptoWire already has a substantial user base who desire the ability to execute in the best possible manner and now that their Super-App will be updated to include MainBloq technology, I see a bright future for India and beyond.”

“We are happy to get into a strategic alliance with Mainbloq to provide a multi-market transaction execution solution with multiple trading features for a diversified group of users globally. With our rapidly growing community of over 1.7 million Crypto-focused users built during the last nine months, we are confident that these users would love to have the ability to trade digital assets using a user friendly mobile and desktop solution.” said Joseph Massey, MD & CEO of CryptoWire. “After much research and due diligence, we realized that MainBloq’s infrastructure was exactly what we needed, to provide a seamless connection from our App directly to over 30 of the top Exchanges and multiple other ecosystem partners. This will allow all of our users who wish to trade, a way to trade better with smart order routing, arbitrage trading and Algorithmic trading on the CryptoWire App. This in addition to our unique global offering of CryptoTV and Crypto University converging the needs of the entire Blockchain and Crypto Community. We cannot wait to get started.”

"CryptoWire is a great relationship for us and we're honored to work with them and be recognized as the software solution to drive digital asset trading strategies globally. As we continue to expand upon MainBloq's market presence, working with world-class hedge funds, financial institutions and super apps like CryptoWire - this helps to establish increased utility and accelerates acceptance of digital assets in the broader market," stated Chris Kern, Fernhill's Chairman.

“It’s impactful to know that our technology is assisting with market access for so many. It’s refreshing that we have the opportunity to simultaneously deliver unparalleled value to a massive market as well as create meaningful revenue for our Company,” said MainBloq CEO, Ryan Kuiken.

About CryptoWire:

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a division of Fernhill Corporation ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform that is integrated with leading exchanges to serve the needs of institutional clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp ($FERN) is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

