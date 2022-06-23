DIAGNOS Announces the Start of the Deployment of its Pathology Detection Systems in the Retail Clinics of Farmacias Benavides, a Member of Walgreens Boots Alliance

English French

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS”, the “Corporation” or ”we”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce the start of the deployment of its pathology detection systems in the retail clinics of Farmacias Benavides, a member of Walgreens Boots Alliance.



“Following the signing of the agreement between DIAGNOS and Farmacias Benavides we announced in May, the hard work carried out by our team in Mexico has paid off as it already permitted the training of 30 doctors and the successful completion of the first series of deployments of our pathology detection systems in 7 retail clinics”, said Mr. Guillermo Moreno Robles, VP of DIAGNOS. “As we continue to work with Farmacias Benavides on the deployment of our systems throughout their network of over 1,100 drugstores, the initial results make us confident that the recurring and continuously growing stream of revenue generated in this sector will yield strong financial benefits to our respective organizations”, Mr. Moreno Robles concluded.

As part of its commitment to helping families improve their quality of life, and in line with its market share growth strategy, Farmacias Benavides has taken a leadership position in the area of retail clinics by increasing at a rapid rate the number of its locations where doctors provide medical consultations. As such, the Mexican population is now able to access first-class medical care, directly at their local community pharmacy, with real doctors.

The blossoming of retail clinics was boosted by the pandemic and by a bill enacted by the Mexican health authorities that favored the opening of retail clinics. According to COFEPRIS, the government Commission responsible for regulating health related topics in Mexico, more than 10.6 million Mexicans now enjoy the benefits from this new ambulatory care environment each month.

Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS mentioned, "The favorable conditions of the Mexican market and the fact that our pathology screening services are directly integrated into the chronic disease management programs offered by Farmacias Benavides, contribute to our deployment and will allow a significant increase in the popularity of our services, while raising awareness about to the significant decline in quality of life at risk of occurring when annual eye exams are not conducted. In addition, since we deploy our services in numerous retail locations, each open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, our pathology screening services will now benefit from one of the greatest possible market accessibility in the world.”

About Farmacias Benavides

Farmacias Benavides is the market leader in retail sales of health and wellness products in Mexico. With 104 years of experience, they have a presence in more than 197 cities in 24 states. They own a network of more than 1,100 pharmacies, more than 400 medical offices and a high-tech distribution center. The chain is operated by more than 8,000 collaborators offering a catalog of more than 16,000 different products of commercial and own brands focused on helping the health and well-being of its customers.

Additional information is available at: www.benavides.com.mx/

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. With approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

Additional information is available: www.walgreensbootsalliance.com/investors

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.