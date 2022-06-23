LPL Financial, River’s Edge Wealth Partners Welcome Two New Financial Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Adam Hutchinson and Robert Gibbs have joined LPL Financial, aligning with River’s Edge Wealth Partners, an existing firm that’s supported by LPL Strategic Wealth Services. The advisors reported having served approximately $215 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.* They join from Morgan Stanley.

Hutchinson and Gibbs teamed up three years ago after recognizing their shared client-first mentality. With a mission for designing understandable financial plans and investment strategies that help others find confidence in their financial paths, the pair have carved out a unique partnership and built up a vast clientele base spanning from families to corporate executives. Together, Hutchinson and Gibbs bring over 27 years of experience to the Red Bank, N.J.-based River’s Edge group.

Finding a natural fit at River’s Edge Wealth Partners and LPL

Looking to serve their clients’ evolving needs and make the move to independence, Hutchinson and Gibbs turned to LPL and River’s Edge Wealth Partners. “River’s Edge is a family office that stood out from the start, namely because of their dedication to their clients and ability to grow meaningful relationships, as well as their affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services,” Hutchison said.

“Adam and I are thrilled that we now have access to the tools of a big firm with the feel of a small firm, which is something we’ve always wanted,” Gibbs added. “We love being part of a team of advisors at River’s Edge, where we can all collaborate and share ideas. We also appreciate LPL’s technology, compliance, marketing and account resources, which frees up our time to spend with our clients – which is what we care most about.”

Through LPL Strategic Wealth Services, Hutchinson and Gibbs gain a truly tailored experience. Advisors are given access to personalized support for daily operations, such as account transitions and introductions to LPL’s innovative resources, as well as long-term business management and executive coaches who coordinate business functions to allow advisors more time to focus on their clients.

Anthony Frigoletto, managing partner, River’s Edge Wealth Partners, said, “We’re very excited to welcome Adam and Robert to the River’s Edge family. It’s not often you find likeminded individuals who share your passion for serving client needs. They’re going to be a great addition to the team and we’re very lucky to have them.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Adam and Robert and congratulate River’s Edge Wealth Partners on their continued growth. We’ve had the pleasure of supporting the River’s Edge team with our innovative capabilities and robust business resources for the last two years, and we’re thrilled that Adam and Robert recognized the value of these services and made the move to LPL. We look forward to supporting Adam, Robert and River’s Edge Wealth Partners for many years to come.”

