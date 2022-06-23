KlariVis Announces New Relationship With 1st National Bank of Scotia

ROANOKE, Va., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced its new relationship with 1st National Bank of Scotia as a key analytics tool for the bank's future.

KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an interactive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions with timely insights and an infrastructure to modernize elements of their tech stack while driving profitability, productivity, and performance.

John Buhrmaster, President and CEO, 1st National Bank of Scotia, says, "When we viewed KlariVis for the first time, we instantly recognized that it would provide our staff a one-click solution to access customer data and improve our efficiencies. A data analytics tool such as KlariVis empowers our entire team to gather customer insights and help customers find the solution that's right for them."

Since 1923, 1st National Bank of Scotia has provided its loyal customers with the products and services to fit their needs. The bank's mission is to make peoples' lives better by providing creative financial solutions and superior personalized service to generations of families and businesses in the communities it serves.

When asked why KlariVis was the right fit, Burhmaster says, "Their confidence, knowledge and background told me that they have sat where I sit and they understand what I'm looking for in a data solution. I'm excited for KlariVis to empower our team so they can follow their instincts and deliver the solutions our customers are looking for. It's a tool for everyone."

"We are thrilled to start a new relationship with 1st National Bank of Scotia and support the growth of its customers, employees and communities," says Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis. "Our solution empowers every level of an organization by providing easy access to information that's critical to increasing profitability and providing exceptional customer service on a daily basis."

About 1st National Bank of Scotia

1st National Bank of Scotia is an independently owned and operated bank located in the Capital Region of New York State. Founded in 1923, 1st National is proud to provide creative financial solutions and personalized customer service to generations of families and businesses. For more information, please visit www.firstscotia.com.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.

###

Related Images











Image 1: KlariVis - Bring Your Data to Life





KlariVis Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment