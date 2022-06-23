Crackle Launches All New App Experience on Roku Devices

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming services, announced today an updated Crackle app on Roku devices. The streaming service has made drastic improvements to their Roku application, now providing a superior user experience as its audience views thousands of hours of free ad-supported content, including award-winning Crackle originals and exclusive programming. 85% of Crackle’s total audience now experiences the new, improved user interface.



The improvements to the Crackle app environment on Roku devices include an all-new design throughout the application that will provide a more intuitive browsing experience for the audience. Some enhancements include a new navigation menu that makes it easier for viewers to find their favorite TV shows and movies available for free on Crackle. For those viewers who aren’t sure what to watch, the Crackle team has improved both the search capabilities and the catalog browsing experience to better combat scrolling fatigue. Once a title has been chosen, users will watch their selection with an updated video player and easy-to-use controls.

“Our team is excited to release this new version of the Crackle app onto Roku devices that have traditionally been a large share of our audience,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “We are now presenting our premium content offering into a totally redesigned and faster loading experience, which has proven to deliver higher engagement and user loyalty with each new app release.”

Crackle Plus’ recent releases include the exclusive scripted series Les Norton, which stars Alexander Bertram and Rebel Wilson, Tia Mowery’s Comfort Kitchen, the suspense thriller Blast, Inside the Black Box, hosted by Joe Morton and the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. They also recently announced season three of the award-winning series Going From Broke.

The Crackle Plus streaming apps and channels are currently distributed through 70 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com , with previously announced plans to expand to over 90 touch points. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”) operates video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services. The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad- supported VOD streaming services including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media and 1091 Pictures subsidiaries and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

