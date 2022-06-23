English Danish

Company announcement no. 04 2022/23

Allerød, 23 June 2022





Vesting of Performance Share Units and reporting of transactions pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation





Pursuant to Matas A/S’ (Matas) Remuneration Policy, a total of 268,162 Performance Share Units (PSUs) related to the company’s long-term incentive programme (LTIP) for 2019/20 have vested effective 23 June 2022.

The PSUs vested in the form of 93,752 shares being delivered to the executive management team and 174,410 shares being delivered to the rest of the executive team, including resigned managers.

The PSUs were delivered free of charge in the form of shares in Matas.

PSUs vested at 150% of the original grant. The PSUs vested represent a total value of DKK 21.4 million based on the closing price on 22 June 2022 of DKK 79.9.

According to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Matas has received the following notification from management and their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares and related securities in connection with the vesting of the PSUs.





Contact

Frederikke Linde

Head of Investor Relations, tel. +45 60 62 60 87

Attachment