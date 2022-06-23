New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mastopexy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technique, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288308/?utm_source=GNW



Mastopexy Market Growth & Trends



The global mastopexy market size is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Mastopexy is a surgical breast lifting operation that tightens the breasts. Factors such as breast sagging, which happens due to aging or pregnancy, major weight reduction, and breast cancer are responsible for the rising demand for these procedures. The most commonly performed mastopexy procedures are crescent breast lift, Benelli lift, Benelli-lollipop Lift, and full mastopexy.



The COVID-19 pandemic posed unique limitations for breast lifting surgeries.Initially, there was a significant decrease in the number of breast augmentation procures as the elective procedures were limited.



The mastopexy market was majorly affected however, the market has started recovering gradually. The growing demand for breast appearance in the population encourages the development of better infrastructure to provide better services.



Some countries lack the necessary infrastructure and competent professionals to perform aesthetic breast lifting procedures.Hence, there is a scope for market growth, especially in the nations popular for medical tourism.



Medical procedures such as cosmetic surgeries encourage people to travel to distant nations in exchange for receiving better treatment at a lower cost. Having surgery performed overseas saves between 40 to 80 percent of the entire cost.



Mastopexy Market Report Highlights

• Based on technique, the full mastopexy segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of around 37% in 2021 as this is performed in the majority of the cases of breast sagging in older women

• The Benelli-lollipop lift segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. As it is performed vertically, it allows the reshaping of areolas. This procedure reshapes and tightens the breasts without the need for implants

• Based on end-use, the specialty clinics segment held the majority of the revenue share of around 67% in 2021 and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption and rise in the awareness of breast enhancement surgeries have resulted in an increase in the number of solo cosmetic practices

• In 2021, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share. Over 87,000 breast lifting procedures were performed in 2020 in the region. Distributing the procedures age-wise, the maximum number of procedures were performed for the age group 40-54, accounting for over 35,000 procedures

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 due to improving women’s health scenarios and changing lifestyles. In addition, the increased cosmetic procedures in the economies such as Australia and China, are further driving the market growth

