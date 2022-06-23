MADD Canada Announces New Chief Executive Officer

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Sullivan, currently MADD Canada’s Director of Victim Services, as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 27th, 2022.



“Steve is uniquely positioned to lead MADD Canada in delivering on our mission to stop impaired driving and support victims of this violent crime,” said Karen Toon, Chair of MADD Canada’s National Board of Directors. “With 25 years of experience advocating on behalf of victims and survivors of crime, he is a recognized leader in influencing policy and direction in the area of Canadian victims’ rights and criminal justice reform.”

As Director of Victim Services since 2015, Mr. Sullivan expanded MADD Canada’s support services and resources for victims of impaired driving and advanced victims’ rights. Under his leadership, MADD Canada increased support services and outreach; established new training for victim services volunteers; established monthly online support groups meetings; and expanded Provincial Memorial Monument and Provincial Memorial Road Sign programs.

In addition to his work with MADD Canada, Mr. Sullivan brings a wealth of experience from past positions, including roles as Executive Director of Ottawa Victim Services; Federal Ombudsman for Victims of Crime; and Executive Director of the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime. He was also a part-time Professor at Algonquin College for several years, where he developed and delivered education programs on victims and the law.

Mr. Sullivan has an Honours BA in Law with a Concentration in Criminology from Carleton University, as well as numerous courses and training in Political Science, Victim Services and Mass Casualties/Terrorism, Trauma, Harassment and Executive Management.

“With our network of passionate, dedicated volunteers across the country and a visionary Board of Directors that keeps our mission at the heart of everything we do, MADD Canada has been making a difference in the lives of Canadians for more than 30 years,” Mr. Sullivan said. “I am truly honoured to take on this new role and look forward to working with our MADD Canada team, and external partners and stakeholders, in pursuit of our goals to stop impaired driving, save lives, prevent injuries and support victims and survivors.”

Mr. Sullivan takes on the CEO role following the passing of Andrew Murie in March. In his more than 25 years as CEO of MADD Canada, Mr. Murie was widely respected as a leading voice in the fight against impaired driving, both in Canada and internationally. His leadership has been key to MADD Canada’s many milestones and achievements to reduce the incidence of death and injury on Canada’s roads.



The National Board of Directors thanks Chief Operating Officer Dawn Regan for her extraordinary work over these past few months as Acting CEO. Her steady leadership and guidance ensured MADD Canada continued its crucial work and maintained its important national presence.

“Everyone with MADD Canada looks forward to working with Steve as he leads the organization into the future, sustaining our strengths and achievements, and embarking on new and exciting ways for us to deliver on our important mission,” Ms. Toon said.

