Sustain SoCal to Host 9th Annual Driving Mobility Symposium on June 29

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”), today announces that it will host the 9th Annual Driving Mobility Symposium (“Driving Mobility 9") on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The event will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Ave. Irvine, CA 92617.



Driving Mobility 9 is the premier event focusing on evolving trends in mobility and advanced transportation. The event will host state-wide and regional leaders to share insights various topics, including electrification, V2X, hydrogen/fuel cell, OEM and investor trends, connected vehicles, mobility as a service, incentives, policy and legislation, and sustainability.

Jennifer Gress, Chief, Sustainable Transportation and Communities Division, CARB, will deliver the keynote speech entitled, “Key transportation ingredients for a sustainable community.” Invited industry speakers will present their views on the latest opportunities and challenges in 10 to 30-minute presentations, such as Path to Zero-Emission Transit; Heavy Duty Electrification; Mobility as a Service: A Case Study; Sustainable Aviation, among others. Towards the end of the presentation sessions, the Innovators Showcase will provide attendees with a chance to explore cutting-edge technologies presented by C-suite executives.

The event shall culminate in a live EXPO and reception. Attendees will be able to engage directly with industry thought-leaders, share insights and best practices with the leadership of innovative companies, and network with fellow professionals from California and nationally.

“Now in its 9th edition, the Driving Mobility conferences have continued to excel and offer an exciting platform for industry participants across a variety of sub-sectors,” says Scott Kitcher, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal. “At Sustain SoCal, we are pleased to have contributed to the sustainability and economic discourse in the Southern California region and beyond. By having the privilege of being based at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, we have been wonderfully positioned to enable collaboration between state-of-the-art university resources and sector participants for nearly a decade. Attendees will most certainly benefit from the depth of presentations and operational insights that speakers offer.”

https://sustainsocal.org/events/event/driving-mobility-9/

Organization Website URL Arcadis https://www.arcadis.com/ Black and Veatch http://www.bv.com/ California Air Resources Board https://ww2.arb.ca.gov/ ChargePoint https://www.chargepoint.com/ Clay Lacy Aviation https://www.claylacy.com/ Commute with Enterprise https://www.commutewithenterprise.com/ eCamion https://www.ecamion.com/ ElectricFish https://www.electricfish.co/ Elevation Ventures https://elevationvc.com/ ENGIE https://www.engie.com/en Evolectric https://evolectricnow.com/ IQHi https://iqhibattery.com/ KIGT https://www.kigtinc.com/ LACI https://laincubator.org/ Orange County Power Authority https://www.ocpower.org/ Orange County Transportation Authority https://www.octa.net/ Parthian Energy https://www.parthianenergy.com/ Rexel Energy Solutions https://www.rexelenergy.com/ Sensagrate http://www.sensagrate.com/ South Coast Air Quality Management District http://www.aqmd.gov/ UC Irvine https://uci.edu/ Veloce Energy https://www.veloceenergy.com/ Virgin Galactic https://www.virgingalactic.com/ Volvo Group N.A. https://www.volvogroup.com/en/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org.

