TRU Staffing Partners Announces New OneTrust Skills Assessment Program

Program will help data privacy hiring managers gain insight into candidates’ OneTrust skills,

and enable privacy professionals to differentiate themselves in the fierce job market

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced a new OneTrust skills assessment program that will standardize how hiring managers evaluate and validate candidates’ skills in the most dominant technology platform in the privacy industry right now.

“OneTrust is currently the leading software platform for coordinated trust intelligence and enterprise privacy management — and savvy trust and privacy hiring managers need a straightforward way to reliably evaluate the OneTrust competencies of potential new hires,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “TRU’s OneTrust self-assessment eliminates the time-intensive process of personally evaluating OneTrust technical chops during interviews and provides hiring managers with a stress-free, accurate, and hands-off accounting of a job seeker’s OneTrust skills at the same time as resume review.”

“As the privacy skills gap widens, TRU’s OneTrust skills assessment is a powerful tool for privacy candidates looking to differentiate themselves and take the next steps in their careers,” said Jess Barre, Vice President of Recruitment and Account Management. “With our new self-assessment, TRU candidates with any level of experience and exposure to OneTrust will be able to articulate their skills more accurately throughout the job search and placement process.”

TRU’s OneTrust Skills Assessment includes a comprehensive self-assessment of candidates’ OneTrust skills in seven key areas, allowing candidates to articulate knowledge, capabilities, and skills across the entire portfolio of OneTrust products and key competencies. The Skills Assessment is free and now generally available to all job seekers and hiring managers.

Click here to hire a skilled OneTrust contractor, employee, or team.

Click here to take the TRU Staffing Partners OneTrust Skills Assessment, and be considered for OneTrust-focused privacy roles.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043) and 2017 (#1189), an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro; #175) and first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter, as well as being recognized in 2019 as a Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premise or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

Contact

TRU Staffing Partners

+1 312 898 7131

marketing@trustaffingpartners.com