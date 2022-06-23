Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market Worth $2.93 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ' Real-world Evidence Analytics Market by Application [Market Access & Reimbursement, Drug Development & Approval (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular), Post Market Surveillance, Medical Device Development], End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) - Global Forecast to 2029', published by Meticulous Research®, the RWE analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022–2029 to reach $2.93 billion by 2029.

Real-world evidence (RWE) is clinical evidence gathered via RWD analysis on the use and potential benefits or risks of a medical product. RWE analytics deploys descriptive and predictive (machine learning, probabilistic causal models, and unsupervised algorithms analysis) techniques to characterize patients and derive and predict deeper insights from patient data sets to better understand outcomes, drug performance & differentiation at the subpopulation level, and generate hypotheses at scale across multiple therapies, comparisons, and endpoints. RWE analytics plays a vital role across the pharma value chain, including research & development, market access, coverage decisions, and post-market surveillance. The growth of this market is primarily driven by rapidly growing big data in healthcare, a shift from volume to value-based care, and a rising focus on personalized healthcare.

Impact of COVID-19 on the RWE Analytics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic put a tremendous burden on the healthcare sector worldwide. With the unavailability of treatment, a rise in the number of patients, limited resources, and medical staff's vulnerability during treatment & prevention procedures, the healthcare sector struggled to deal with the pandemic. The key players operating in the RWE analytics market experienced an initial shrinkage due to uncertainties associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market shrinkage was attributed to significant restrictions on travel in many countries, shifting resources to COVID-19 treatment in healthcare settings, and limited hospital access. This affected the amount of real-world data generated globally. However, after the initial shrinkage, the RWE analytics became the most influential emerging technology to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. RWE can provide valuable insights to better understand, monitor, and prepare for the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. RWE analytics has been used increasingly to map the progression of the disease, invent vaccines, and find immediate treatments. Thus, the use of RWD made a significant impact during the pandemic and continues to play a more effective role in treating the disease.

Technological advancements have enabled aggregating data from traditional reporting tools and technology networks such as mobile apps. For example, mobile contact-tracing apps have played a key role in tracking the spread of COVID-19 disease in China. Government-backed apps analyzed personal data to group individuals into color-coded categories corresponding to their health status and risk level of contracting COVID-19 infection. Following the success of China, several countries started looking for ways to implement similar measures nationwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, RWE analytics has been essential in making healthcare decisions and deepening our understanding of the real-world impact of COVID-19 disease.

The RWE analytics market is segmented based on application (market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions, drug development & approvals, post market surveillance, medical device development & approvals, and clinical & regulatory decision-making), end user (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and other end users), and geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on application, in 2022, the market access & reimbursement/coverage decisions segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global RWE analytics market. RWE is increasingly considered by both industry and payers as a valuable source of evidence for market access & reimbursement and a complement to clinical trial evidence. Gaining & sustaining market access requires a clear understanding of the needs and values of key stakeholders. RWE offers an integrated strategic approach for proper understanding & communication of product attributes & benefits, driving value and market success.

However, the drug development & approvals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to increasing demand for real-world data and RWE analytics to accelerate drug discovery & development and investments by biopharmaceutical companies in R&D. The role of RWE analytics in drug development is expanding as RWE studies are significantly inexpensive and time-consuming than RCTs, providing easier access to the long-term effectiveness of data and helping overcome some of the feasibility barriers of running RCTs.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global RWE analytics market. In the past few years, advanced RWE analytics has been increasingly considered by pharmaceutical companies as a tool that characterizes patients and establishes matching techniques to compare patient groups with related characteristics based on predictive models, machine/deep learning, probabilistic causal models, and unsupervised algorithms. This helps pharmaceutical companies to derive deeper insights from rich patent data sets, gain a better understanding of outcomes, understand drug performance and differentiation at the subpopulation level, and generate hypotheses at scale across multiple therapies, comparisons, and endpoints.

This market research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis of North America (U.S., Canada), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global RWE analytics market in 2022, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The rising burden of chronic diseases in the geriatric population, a shift towards value-based care, growing personalized healthcare, availability of electronic datasets, a well-developed healthcare industry, and rising big data in the healthcare sector are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Some of the key companies operating in the global RWE analytics market are Clinigen Group plc (U.K.), ICON plc (Ireland), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Parexel International Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), PPD Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (U.S.), and Flatiron Health (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market, by Application

Market Access & Reimbursement/Coverage Decisions

Drug Development & Approvals Oncology Neurology Immunology Cardiovascular Diseases Other Therapeutic Areas

Post Market Surveillance

Medical Device Development & Approvals

Regulatory and Clinical Decision-making

Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

(Other end users include academic research institutions, patient advocacy groups, regulators, and health technology assessment agencies)

Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Taiwan Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

