EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Election of Tony Adamis, M.D. to Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the election of Anthony (Tony) Adamis, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Adamis is a highly accomplished ophthalmology executive with more than 30 years of research and development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.



“Dr. Adamis is a pioneer in the discovery and early development of anti-VEGF drugs for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases and will be an invaluable member of our Board of Directors,” said Nancy Lurker, Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “Tony brings a stellar track record of guiding the development of 20 medicines and 25 approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to build our company and progress our lead pipeline asset, EYP-1901, through the clinic for multiple ophthalmic indications.”

“It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Adamis to EyePoint’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Göran Ando, M.D., Chair of the Board of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “Tony’s scientific and operational experience developing innovative ocular therapies from early discovery to commercial stages uniquely position him to provide valuable input as we work as we work towards EyePoint’s goal of becoming the leader in ocular drug delivery technology. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are excited to have Tony’s expertise and look forward to collaborating with him.”

Dr. Adamis is best-known for his co-discovery of the role of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in ocular disease, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Prior to joining the EyePoint Board of Directors, Dr. Adamis served in various roles at Genentech/Roche, most recently as Senior Vice President, Development Innovation, and spearheaded the first FDA-approved drugs for diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy, among several others. Previously, he was a co-founder, director, president, and CEO of Jerini Ophthalmic. Dr. Adamis also co-founded EyeTech Pharmaceuticals, which obtained FDA approval for the first anti-VEGF drug in ophthalmology, and was acquired by OSI Pharmaceuticals in 2005. Currently, Dr. Adamis is a lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Adamis holds an M.D. with Honors from the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine, and completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Michigan and fellowship training at Harvard Medical School. He holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

“I am delighted to be joining EyePoint at this important time, as the Company is poised to expand its clinical trials for EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, for the potential treatment of multiple ophthalmic indications including wet AMD,” said Dr. Tony Adamis, M.D. “I look forward to supporting the Company’s mission of improving the lives of patients with serious eye disorders and bringing innovative products to patients in the United States and around the world.”

Dr. Adamis was elected to the Board of Directors by the Company’s shareholders at the Company’s annual meeting held earlier today, along with a slate of returning directors.

About EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is being developed as an investigational sustained delivery treatment, initially in wet age-related macular degeneration combining a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® delivery technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Positive interim eight-month safety and efficacy data from the ongoing DAVIO Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901 showed no reports of ocular or drug-related systemic SAEs and no dose limiting toxicities with stable visual acuity and OCT. Further, 53% and 41% of eyes did not require any supplemental anti-VEGF injections up to six and nine months, respectively, following a single dose of EYP-1901. Phase 2 clinical trials are planned for wet AMD in Q3 2022 and in diabetic retinopathy in 2H 2022. Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert® technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The proven Durasert drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products, including YUTIQ® for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, which is currently marketed by the Company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

