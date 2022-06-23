Infinity Investment Group and A9 Launch $250 Million U.S. Multifamily Fund

MIAMI, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity, a technology-enabled real estate investment management firm, and A9, a Miami-based single-family office of the Ashrafi family, are excited to announce they have partnered to form the Infinity Multifamily Real Estate Fund I. The fund aims to raise $250 million in total investment capital with institutional investors and family offices who will participate in developing a portfolio of multifamily real estate within the following year. The fund will invest in opportunistic and value-add of Class A, B, and C multifamily properties located in the top 20 metropolitan areas in the U.S.

"The recent increase in interest rates and the likelihood of additional increases in the coming months sidelined many investors worried about a U.S. recession," reports Infinity CEO Ahmad Ashrafi. "Consequently, they will miss a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in multifamily housing when experts predict occupancy levels to remain above 95% for the foreseeable future and nearly 7% growth in effective net rents next year. While parts of the economy will cool due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's action, the demand for shelter continues to swell."

The Infinity Multifamily Real Estate Fund I seeks to invest over $1 billion in the next 3-5 years in multifamily assets with significant potential for repositioning. The portfolio plans to use innovative financial engineering, tactical improvement programs, and active asset management initiatives to target multifamily assets and developers. Once stabilized, the fund will tokenize the properties through its Infinity Platform to exit through an "Asset by Asset IPO," giving international investors unparalleled access to carefully selected assets with growth and cash-generating strategies.

About A9

The A9 Family Office has over 10 years of wealth management experience, specializing in Avant-guard investment strategies focused on building risk-adjusted portfolios investing in public and private markets. Over the past three years, A9 has built a solid reputation in multifamily property investments. As a result, investors benefit from expert real estate advice and consistent, stable returns.



About Infinity

Infinity is a technology-enabled real estate investment management firm based in Miami, Florida, specializing in premier private equity assets in major US cities. It was established in 2021 and has over 300 investors in 10 countries, with nine transactions totaling around $500m in multifamily properties. They provide investors with unparalleled access to carefully selected assets with growth and cash-generating strategies. Blockchain technology powers the Infinity ecosystem, providing security, transparency, and a digital investment experience. Infinity's team of experts is focused on building a bridge between private equity real estate and international investors.

