TransPerfect GlobalLink CCMS Releases Certified Acrolinx Connector for Astoria

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its connector between the GlobalLink CCMS Astoria platform and Acrolinx has been upgraded and recertified by Acrolinx GmBH. This action marks the latest milestone in the strategic relationship between TransPerfect and Acrolinx that began in 2013.



Astoria is the world’s first SaaS platform for building, managing, and publishing XML content, and Acrolinx is considered the leading platform for content quality optimization. In the joint solution, Acrolinx analyzes Astoria client content for spelling, grammar, style, terminology, reuse, search-engine optimization, and simplified English. By calculating a quality score for content components that reside in Astoria servers, Acrolinx enables Astoria users to automate and unclog typical bottlenecks in the copy-editing operation.

Benefits include:

Localization savings of 10% to 25% by reducing word count, simplifying sentence structure, and standardizing terminology

Editing efficiency improvements of 50% to 75% by automating checks in seven critical areas, including style, spelling, and grammar

The Astoria/Acrolinx integration includes both English and non-English content, enabling users to enter and service new markets with higher quality content in new languages faster and more efficiently.

Commenting on the nine-year strategic relationship with Acrolinx, Michael Rosinski, President of GlobalLink CCMS’s Astoria division, noted, “Over the years, our customers have enjoyed the benefits of our close integration with Acrolinx that have allowed them to be first movers in both new and expansion markets internationally. The high quality of the content run through GlobalLink CCMS has been a proven differentiator.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “The integration between Astoria and Acrolinx has enabled our joint customers to optimize their content for nearly a decade. TransPerfect is proud to continue the second decade of this partnership, and to always keep pace with the requirements of our joint customers.”

About GlobalLink CCMS

GlobalLink CCMS solutions provide flexible component content management software and XML data services to companies of any size and in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, technology, publishing, financial, and life sciences. The Astoria and Vasont platforms have helped companies organize their critical business assets, manage productivity, and disseminate information in many languages to multiple media channels while reducing their costs by an average of 63% and shortening overall cycle times by nearly 75%. Each CCMS is fully integrated into the GlobalLink technology suite, and both divisions of GlobalLink CCMS are members of the TransPerfect family of companies. For more information, visit www.GlobalLinkCCMS.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

