Ultrasabers Launches Newly Updated Website

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrasabers, a leader in customizable combat lightsabers, has launched a newly updated website as of April 18, 2022. While the new site offers the same great products that customers have come to expect, the fresh, modern design makes it easier than ever for fans across the galaxy to build their own custom lightsabers.

The Ultrasabers Saber Builder has been streamlined with a new look, giving customers a fast, simple way to build a custom lightsaber exactly how they want. In addition to selecting between single and double-bladed lightsabers, customers can choose between "standard lightsabers" with simple, affordable hilts and "inspired lightsabers" with hilts that take inspiration from famous designs that are familiar to fans. From there, customers can fully customize their sabers, choosing features such as:

Blade color

Blade type

Blade length

Standard or premium sound (or no sound)

And much more

Along with the new website, Ultrasabers has introduced a new product to its lineup: The Darksaber. Customers have long requested this unique, aggressive, fan-favorite hilt design, and the company is excited to offer it. Along with the high-end materials for which Ultrasabers is known, including all aircraft aluminum construction and a polycarbonate "Ultra Blade," The Darksaber comes in four different finishes.

To learn more about the company's products and view the new site design, customers can check out Ultrasabers.com today. Whether for dueling, cosplay, or display, fans can find the customizable lightsabers they're looking for at Ultrasabers.

