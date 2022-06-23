ADHD Online Announces Staff Expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADHD Online, the industry leader in virtual ADHD assessment and patient care plans, is excited to announce that the roles of Gayle Jensen-Savoie, Ph.D., LPC-S-LMFT-S, LCDC, and Dr. Raafia Muhammad, MD, MPH, within ADHD Online are expanding to a full-time capacity. Dr. Jensen-Savoie serves as the Division of Chief Psychology, while Dr. Muhammad is the Division Chief of Medicine and Interim Chief Medical Officer.

"Bringing Dr. Jensen-Savoie and Dr. Muhammad onto the ADHD Online staff in a full-time capacity represents a big step forward for the company," said Zachariah Booker, ADHD Online Co-Founder and CEO. "Both are all-in on the ADHD Online vision of providing everyone access to quality ADHD assessments and care plans, and it's been inspiring to see their dedicated work to this cause help our patients. Having Dr. Jensen-Savoie and Dr. Muhammad in full-time roles really helps set the stage for future growth and success at ADHD Online."

Dr. Jensen-Savoie holds a Ph.D. in Psychology and has 35 years of experience in the field. She was most recently Field Director over the Hospital Psychiatric Cadre for The Joint Commission. She's served as Director of Inpatient Psychiatric and Substance Abuse, Director of Community Mental Health Centers and been a CEO of a long-term residential program for young adult women. Dr. Jensen-Savoie has completed ADHD assessments for ADHD Online since 2018.

"I am very passionate about ADHD; my doctoral dissertation was on ADHD and Substance abuse. I continue to strive to learn the latest innovations, interventions, and treatments for ADHD," said Dr. Jensen-Savoie.

Dr. Muhammad's areas of focus are in preventive medicine and public health. She completed her internship in general surgery at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center and General Preventive Medicine & Public Health Residency at the Texas Department of State Health Services. She holds a Masters of Public Health from Benedictine University.

"I joined ADHD Online in August 2020, with a focus on individualized care and with the goal of empowering my patients by providing them with clinical knowledge about their ADHD. I believe that when properly understood and treated, ADHD can become a patient's asset rather than a deficit," said Dr. Muhammad.

For more information on ADHD Online, visit www.adhdonline.com.

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they are. The ADHD Online team is filled with industry experts across the United States who all share the same passion for ADHD and making sure patients have access to critical mental health services. ADHD Online is leading the way with being a critical voice for those who might be struggling with ADHD and is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists. ADHD Online is active in all 50 states.



Media Contact

Dan Johnson

dan.johnson@newswire.com



