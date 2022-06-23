Fortiva® Retail Credit and ChargeAfter extend and expand strategic relationship.

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortiva® Retail Credit, the leading technology-enabled second-look point-of-sale consumer credit program, and ChargeAfter, the market-leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) consumer financing network, today announced the extension and expansion of their existing partnership, which dates back to 2018. Fortiva Retail Credit can now be leveraged across ChargeAfter’s entire network of retailers, channel platforms, and financial institutions to allow more consumers the opportunity to get approved for financing.



The Fortiva® Retail Credit program leverages Atlanticus Services Corporation’s flexible technology capabilities to allow The Bank of Missouri to offer a seamless transition from prime financing to a second-look program with affordable payment options. Shoppers who are declined for financing from a prime credit provider are instantly processed for the Fortiva® Retail Credit program’s fully integrated second-look solution. Using knowledge gained from over 25 years of data aggregation and consumer performance, Atlanticus’ technology platform enables more inclusive financing options that allow merchants to say ‘yes’ more often to those consumers with less-than-perfect credit.

ChargeAfter is the market-leading BNPL network that connects retailers and lenders to offer consumers personalized point-of-sale financing options during shopping and checkout from multiple lenders. Merchants on the ChargeAfter platform include iconic digital and brick-and-mortar national retailers offering home appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, and automotive products, amongst other verticals.

“As the first credit program to integrate with ChargeAfter, we are excited to extend and expand our relationship,” said Dave Caruso, Chief Commercial Officer of Atlanticus Services Corporation. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to provide digital and national retailers with the means to instantly approve more customers applying for financing, powering better financial opportunities and outcomes for everyday Americans.”

"As ChargeAfter continues to disrupt the BNPL space, Fortiva® Retail Credit's premier services and offerings will continue to help set us apart from the competition," said Mark Denman, EVP of Merchant Sales & Success at ChargeAfter. “We look forward to our continued rapid expansion with the Fortiva program and appreciate the longstanding partnership we have with them."

Through this partnership, Fortiva® Retail Credit and ChargeAfter will empower both customers and merchants, allowing for the seamless and digital application for financing and transaction funding.

About Fortiva ® Retail Credit

Fortiva® Retail Credit is a technology-enabled second-look point-of-sale consumer credit program issued by The Bank of Missouri. The omnichannel program leverages the instant decisioning capabilities, deep underwriting analytics, and paperless process of Atlanticus Services Corporation’s platform to provide best-in-class retail finance solutions for its clients both in-store and online. This flexible technology platform provides a loan decision to consumers within seconds. Clients in markets such as furniture, big box and specialty retail, flooring, home improvement, HVAC, electronics, elective medical, health and fitness, and home automation offer the Fortiva® Retail Credit program for second look financing. The Fortiva® Retail Credit program is available throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Fortiva® Retail Credit program is managed by subsidiaries of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC)

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is the leading multi-lender Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) consumer financing platform and network connecting retailers and lenders to offer shoppers responsible, personalized financing options. Powered by a data-driven decisioning engine and network of global lenders, ChargeAfter delivers the most relevant financing offers to consumers from multiple lenders based on credit type – resulting in approvals for up to 85% of applications. ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single platform that retailers can implement rapidly both online and in-store. The company’s growing lender network offers seamless integration to lenders seeking to grow their customer base while expanding into new retail markets. ChargeAfter investors include PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, The Phoenix, Citi Ventures, Banco Bradesco, Visa, MUFG, BBVA, Synchrony Financial, and Plug and Play VC. ChargeAfter is headquartered in New York and has a research and development center in Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://chargeafter.com/about-us.