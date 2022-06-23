The Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market is expected to grow by $ 7.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massive Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game (MMORPG) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287423/?utm_source=GNW

99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period. Our report on the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising of professional gaming, the popularity of online gaming as a concept, and the availability of several payment services in the online gaming industry.

The massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market analysis includes device segment and geographic landscape.



The massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market is segmented as below:

By Device

• Mobile

• Tablet

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the games converting to the F2P model as one of the prime reasons driving the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for gaming consoles and the possibility of MMORPGs being incorporated into e-sports in the coming years will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market covers the following areas:

• Massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market sizing

• Massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market forecast

• Massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Aeria Games GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Ankama Games, Bright Star Studios ApS, CCP hf., CipSoft GmbH, Cryptic Studios Inc., Daybreak Game Co. LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Jagex Ltd., Kevuru Games, NCSoft Corp., NEXON America Inc., Perfect World Co. Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, WebZen Inc., NetEase Inc., and ChangYou.com Ltd. Also, the massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

