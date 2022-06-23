CEO’s of BOXD, NEXCF, NMLSF, and SMFL Driving Innovation, and Revenue Growth Opportunities with Innovation in Web 3.0, E-Commerce, Baby Nutrition and Psychedelics-based Therapies

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD), NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL), and Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL) CEO Darren Minton: “Paving Way in Nutrition for Breastfeeding Mothers”

Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL) a leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional supplements and foods worldwide, today announced that its Doctors Scientific Organica division has accelerated production of Milk Dust, an assortment of proprietary nutritional products and lactation protein powder created for breastfeeding mothers to increase milk supply, nourish the postpartum body and help combat sugar cravings. Milk Dust has partnered with Smart for Life to manufacture its proprietary products designed to support mother’s breast milk production since 2019. SMFL CEO Darren Minton commented: “Milk Dust is a fantastic product that has seen more awareness by moms through online channels and social media. Our FDA-certified manufacturing facility in Florida has the capacity to ramp up production of the Milk Dust line of products and we are excited to continue our partnership with the Milk Dust team as they continue to help pave the way in nutrition for breastfeeding mothers.”

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “On-Ramp to Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augemented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

June 3 - NEXCF announces Spin Out of ARitize Maps, Metaverse mapping platform into separate public company, creating “pure play” for investors seeking metaverse assets, and unleashing value for NEXCF shareholders.

Watch VIDEO Discussion on ARitize Maps Spinout and Demo:

June 9 - NEXCF launches major upgrade to its metaverse mapping platform. The upgrade includes attendee ticket sales and registration options available to clients using the Map D platform. The Company is also testing a new breakthrough in scaling the creation of spatial maps for events, and especially augmented reality (AR) wayfinding by using Map D technology for its ARitize Maps product.

Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) CMO Marvin Hausman, M.D.: “Nova’s Psilocybin-based Therapeutics Showing Vast Promise for Autism and Other Neuroinflammatory Disorders”

Nova Mentis Life Sciences (OTC: NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference is advancing psilocybin-based novel therapeutics, targeting autism spectrum disorders, an unmet medical need with multi-billion dollar market potential. NMLSF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marvin Hausman, M.D., has a decades-long track record of success advancing new drugs through the FDA regulatory pathways, into commercialization, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Dr. Hausman, is now bringing the “same playbook” to NMLSF for it’s psilocybin-based therapeutics targeting Fragile X, then potential expansion to treat other neuroinflammatory disorders, including alzheimers, and parkinsons. NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada for a Phase 2A study evaluating its psilocybin microdose therapy for Fragile X Syndrome, in the coming weeks.

NMLSF is a global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders. NMLSF is the first biotech company to achieve FDA “Orphan Drug Designation” in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of FXS. In his interview, with Wall Street Reporter, Dr. Hausman explains his strategy for advancing NMLSF’s drug pipeline through commercialization, as he has successfully accomplished with other novel drugs during his decades-long career.

"The recently completed preclinical study of repeat low doses of our psilocybin drug - every other day for 2 weeks, showed clinical responses that greatly exceeded our expectations. We significantly modulated behavioural and cognitive defects, such as recognition memory, in FXS." NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada in the coming weeks for a Phase 2A study evaluating psilocybin microdose therapy for FXS. "Autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") and especially FXS, the largest genetic cause of ASD, continue to have unmet medical needs. Scientists at NOVA, over the past two years, have laid the groundwork for development of potential novel psilocybin-based microdose treatment of ASD," said NMLSF Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD.

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) CEO Chieh Huang: “Growth Re-Accelerating as Offices Re-Open”

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, reported Q1 financial results, for the period ending March 31, 2022. Highlights include: Gross Merchandise Value Increased YoY by 19.2% to $53.4 million; Retail Net Revenue per Active Customer Increased YoY by 32.4% to $276; Net Revenue Increased YoY by 14.1% to $46.6 million; First Quarter YoY Gross Profit Growth of 23.7%. BOXD CEO Chieh Huang commented: “We are reporting strong results to start 2022, with growth re-accelerating and a host of exciting developments underway across both our Retail and Software & Services segments. B2B demand continued to strengthen in the quarter as offices re-open across America. In this inflationary environment, we are proud to deliver bulk-sized cost-savings and convenience to our end-customers who may be struggling during this time.”

