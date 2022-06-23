System-On-Chip Market to Surpass Valuation of $ 317.8 Billion by 2031; TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The system-on-chip market share has grown steadily in recent years from the application of the technology in hyper scale data centers, automotive ADAS, and high-performance chips architectures used in spectrum of consumer electronics. The growth of global system on chip (SoC) market is increasingly fuelled by need for hardware miniaturization, improving power efficiency, and high-performance microcontrollers in a wide range of applications. A TMR report on the system-on-chip market forecast the global valuation to advance at CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Newer system-on-chip technologies and innovative designs including in mixed signal SoCs (MxSoCs) and organ-on-a-chips are growing in application, and have opened new frontiers in the system-on-chip market. Rise in use of these in medical monitoring devices and a host of machine learning (ML) applications is steering revenue growth, underscore many of the recent system-on-chip (soc) market trends.

The past few years have witnessed rapid R&D in ADAS-based system-on-chip (SoC), which has considerably broadened market outlook for system on chip (soc) industry. The use of products in the system-on-chip market has proliferated on the back of penetration of IoT system for industrial and commercial applications, riding on the back of constant upgraded in mobile devices.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5189

Key Findings of System-On-Chip Market Study

Adoption in Automotive & Transportation Industry to Spur Revenue Streams : The use of ADAS is rising rapidly in vehicles to promote the comfort and safety of passengers. Proliferating demand for SoCs in automotive & transportation industry has thus created abundant lucrative avenues in the system-on-chip market. Customers are increasingly attracted toward autonomous driving features in passenger vehicles.





The use of ADAS is rising rapidly in vehicles to promote the comfort and safety of passengers. Proliferating demand for SoCs in automotive & transportation industry has thus created abundant lucrative avenues in the system-on-chip market. Customers are increasingly attracted toward autonomous driving features in passenger vehicles. Use in Consumer Electronics Underpins Incredible Opportunities : The system-on-chip market has been witnessing substantial revenue streams from rise in incorporation of SoC in consumer electronics. A vast proportion of demand has come from mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets for both private and commercial use. Hence, rise in sales of these globally has bolstered the revenue potential of the system-on-chip market.





The system-on-chip market has been witnessing substantial revenue streams from rise in incorporation of SoC in consumer electronics. A vast proportion of demand has come from mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets for both private and commercial use. Hence, rise in sales of these globally has bolstered the revenue potential of the system-on-chip market. Applications of IoT and AI Chips to Herald Future Growth Avenues in System-On-Chip Market: Rise in use cases of IoT has generated enormous revenue potential. IoT SoCs have risen in use on the back of the penetration of connected devices. Another area of lucrative growth is the advancements made in AI and machine learning methods and technologies. Across all key economy sectors, the use of AI methods and tools has risen. The commercialization of AI chips has bolstered the revenue streams for companies in system-on-chip market.



Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5189

System-On-Chip Market: Key Drivers

A key factor that has shaped the evolution is continuous need for improving the performance and design characteristics in mobile devices most notably smartphones. Constant focus on miniaturisation of electronics has broadened the avenue of commercialization of products in the system-on-chip market.





Rise in R&D on novel chip architecture on IT & telecom industries is a key driver of the system-on-chip market.



System-On-Chip Market: Regional Growth Dynamics



The TMR study estimates that during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a key share of the global system-on-chip market. The regional market has been witnessed several lucrative opportunities on the back of enormous commercialising avenues in multiple end-use industries. Increased penetration of IoT devices and the development of 5G have opened up new revenue streams.





North America has emerged as a remarkable lucrative region in the global system-on-chip market. Europe is another region with massive revenue potential, especially in the Italy, Spain, France, and Germany. Considerable R&D in these regions is expected to create profitable avenues for market players.



System-On-Chip Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the largely consolidated landscape are Toshiba Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Microchip Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation, and Broadcom Inc.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=5189

System-On-Chip Market Segmentation

Type



Analog

Digital Mixed





Application



Home Appliances

Portable Electronic Devices ADAS System Medical Devices RF Devices Power-electronic devices Wired & Wireless Communication Devices Wearable Devices Others (AR & VR Devices, IoT Devices, etc.)





End-use Industry



Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation IT & Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Power & Utility Others (Building & Infrastructure, Energy, etc.)





Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=5189

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa



Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

Neuromorphic Chip Market- Neuromorphic Chip Market is expected to cross value of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 43.8% from 2022 to 2031

Chiplets Market In terms of revenue, the global chiplets market is estimated to reach value of US$ 47.2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period

Chip Resistor Market- Chip Resistor Market is anticipated to reach value of US$ 2,647.8 by 2027, Market for Chip Resistor is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2019 to 2027

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market- Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market is projected to reach US$ 3,065.1 Mn by 2026; market for Chip Scale Package LED is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.90%

GNSS Chip Market- GNSS chip market to rise at a 7.7% CAGR, in terms of value, from 2017 to 2025; GNSS chip market is expected to become worth US$34.71 bn by 2025

POP Display Market- POP Display Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 979.2 Mn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

OLED Display Market- OLED Display Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 167.35 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2031

Touch Screen Display Market- Touch Screen Display Market is anticipated to reach US$ 121.1 Bn by 2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a company that provides global industry analysis reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com