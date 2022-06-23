NABA Announces $1M CLA Foundation Grant to Grow Black Talent in Accounting

Greenbelt, Maryland, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NABA, Inc., a nonprofit member-based association for accounting, finance, and business professionals announced that it received a grant of $1 million from the CLA Foundation to seed the nonprofit’s new Pathway to College program, support human capital needs, and create scholarships.

“I am excited to path and pave a more just world together with the CLA team,” said NABA President and CEO Guylaine Saint Juste. “The $1 million grant allows us to design programs and services to give more young Black Business Leaders a sense of belonging that increases their propensity to choose accounting as a field of study and career pathway.”

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) and NABA commemorated their relationship in September 2021 with a first of its kind corporate sponsorship to help fuel the organization’s mission to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the profession. Through this work with NABA, CLA continues to increase workforce diversity and expand its pool of talent and improve the representation of Black individuals within the firm and the accounting profession.

“We’re working to significantly increase the number of accountants in the United States, not just for CLA, but across the industry,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA, one of the leading professional service firms in the United States. “And we’re doing it with an inclusive mindset. Attracting and retaining talented diverse professionals is essential to the future of the profession. NABA is helping us do this within our own walls, even as we help NABA advance its programs and initiatives.”

The CLA Foundation grant was presented to Saint Juste at the NABA RECHARGE convention held in Hollywood, Florida June 21 – 24. CLA sponsored the NABA RECHARGE convention at the ”Pacesetter” level and hosted two sessions: “Be Well and Belong — Investing in Your Authentic Self” (for students) and “Living Your Inspired Career” (for professionals).

“Our relationship with CLA is so much more than a dollar figure,” said Saint Juste. “From shared work spaces to strategic visioning to leadership consulting, we give each other energy and insights to continue to make headway toward our goals.”

NABA’s Pathway to College program is designed to support Black high school, community college, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities students’ pathway into the public accounting and advisory profession, offering work experience along the journey.

In addition to supporting the Pathway to College program over the next five years, a portion of the grant funds will be set aside to create a base for scholarships with lasting impact. CLA also plans to offer paid internships to students throughout the five-year grant commitment. These internships will provide students with real work experience to support them on their journey to becoming accounting professionals.

CLA’s promise is “to know you and help you” and this includes its clients, its people and its communities. This grant is an example of how CLA is working with NABA to truly impact the Black community.

“I believe the impact we have with NABA in the Black community will be replicated in the future,” said Leary. “I’ve seen our CLA Foundation contributions rise every year since inception. I couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunities we have to support the communities in which we work and live, with equity, inclusion, and a dose of joy.”

All CLA Foundation grant nominations originate with CLA team members. Since 2015, the CLA family has awarded over $6.5 million through 388 grants to organizations across the country. Learn more about the CLA Foundation.

About NABA

NABA, Inc. is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions. Representing more than 200,000 Black professionals in these fields, NABA advances people, careers, and the mission by providing education, resources, and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting as We Climb. To learn more about NABA and its programs visit: http://www.nabainc.org.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

