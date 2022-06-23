The Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market is expected to grow by $ 879.44 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06287419/?utm_source=GNW

44 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period. Our report on the infrared search and track (IRST) system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of new-generation air and missile defense systems, ongoing digitization of battlefield operations, and rising investments in defense programs by nations to protect from various threats.

The infrared search and track (IRST) system market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The infrared search and track (IRST) system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aerospace and defense

• Civil



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for infrared search and tracks IRST system over radar as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared search and track (IRST) system market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in air defense system capabilities and the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the infrared search and track (IRST) system market covers the following areas:

• Infrared search and track (IRST) system market sizing

• Infrared search and track (IRST) system market forecast

• Infrared search and track (IRST) system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared search and track (IRST) system market vendors that include ASELSAN AS, Excelitas Technologies Corp., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. Also, the infrared search and track (IRST) system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

