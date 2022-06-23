New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temporary Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW

Global Temporary Power Market to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2024



Temporary power is an independent electrical energy source for supporting critical electrical systems at times when the regular power supply is disrupted for certain time period. Temporary power systems constitute the emergency power systems which are made operational to supply essential systems with power during such grid failures. Power supplied by such temporary sources is used for running tools and equipment, which helps user industries save capital expenditure and lead times. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Temporary Power is projected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Temporary Power, accounting for an estimated 20.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period.



Growing demand for electricity, dearth of proper power infrastructure and the benefit of less turnaround time are driving growth in the market for temporary power systems at the global level. With utilities struggling to meet the growing demand for power due to lack of adequate capacity, the need to narrow the gap between supply and demand is contributing to the growth of temporary power. The absence of reliable supply of electricity in certain regions of the world, increase in infrastructural expansion and construction activities, and growing number of planned events being worldwide are increasing importance of uninterrupted energy supply. Certain regions, especially rural areas in developing and underdeveloped countries lack permanent facilities for power supply. All of these factors add to the temporary power market growth. A major trend in the temporary power market is the increasing penetration of power sources that are semi-permanent, which are neither temporary nor permanent. Semi-permanent power is ideal for certain unique electricity applications such as serving mobile power needs, power supply in remote places etc. To address intermittency issue of renewable power integration, temporary power solutions are being increasingly sought after.



In North America, growing power demand as well as increased capacity expansions of major players operating in the industry are propelling temporary power market. Factors such as increasing natural calamities as well as aging power grid infrastructure leading to frequent outages are also driving increased adoption of temporary power supply solutions in the region. The healthcare and automobile sectors in Asian countries are becoming major users of temporary power systems. Growing urbanization and emergence of smart cities in some of the major Asian economies also fuel growth in the market.

Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -

Aggreko Ltd.

APR Energy

Ashtead Group Plc.

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

Diamond Environmental Services LLC

Herc Rentals, Inc.

Kohler Co.

Rental Solutions & Services LLC

Smart Energy Solutions

Speedy Hire Plc

Temp-Power, Inc.

Trinity Power Rentals, Inc.

United Rentals, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases

Temporary Power Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Developed Regions Lead Global Market for Temporary Power

Temporary Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels

Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of

Affected Firms

Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus

onto Temporary Power Systems

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Temporary Power Poised to Benefit from Increasing Obsolescence

of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations

As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow,

Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions

Number of Trade Shows and Conferences by Select Countries

Global Events Market Revenues in $ Million for 2019, 2021, 2023

and 2025

Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of

Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and

2018-2023

Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities

Drives Importance of Temporary Construction Power: Global

Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources

Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary

Power Market

Current and Projected Global Investments into T&D

Infrastructure (in $ Trillion) for 2010-2020, 2020-2030 and

2030-2040

Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power

Supply during Emergencies

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions

Restrain Market Growth

Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,

USA, and Others

Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

Northbound Trajectory in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)

for the Years 2012 through 2018

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for

Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent

Downtime

Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing

Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions

Innovations Steer Growth Momentum



