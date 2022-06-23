Meyers Nave Welcomes Jeffrey Wilcox as Of Counsel to the Eminent Domain and Inverse Condemnation Practice

OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meyers Nave is continuing its strategic growth and strengthening its client offerings with the addition of Jeffrey (Jeff) Wilcox as Of Counsel in the firm’s statewide Eminent Domain and Inverse Condemnation Practice.



Jeff advises public agencies, public utilities, transportation authorities and other municipal and state authorities in all phases of the condemnation process, from the pre-acquisition planning phase of eminent domain proceedings through trial and appeal.

Prior to joining Meyers Nave, Jeff was a Deputy Attorney with the California Department of Transportation where he represented the California High-Speed Rail Authority and Department of Transportation in eminent domain and inverse condemnation actions arising from construction of the High-Speed Rail Project through the San Joaquin Valley.

In addition, he advised the California Department of Transportation on its most complex real property matters arising from road and rail infrastructure construction throughout northern and central California. Jeff is also an experienced litigator of matters arising under CERCLA, CEQA, NEPA and the Coastal Act, as well as administrative civil liability matters relating to stormwater protection.

“We are delighted to welcome a lawyer of Jeff’s caliber to the firm. Given his prior state land use, environmental and construction litigation experience, and his strong public infrastructure background, he will be a great asset to our clients and the firm,” said Managing Principal David Skinner.

“I am excited to return to private practice and could not think of a better firm at which to grow my practice than Meyers Nave,” says Jeff.

About Meyers Nave

Founded in 1986, Meyers Nave is celebrating more than three decades of prominent clients, dedicated employees and precedent-setting work. Meyers Nave is a full-service California law firm providing transaction, litigation, regulatory compliance and general counsel legal services in more than 20 areas of law to corporations, public entities, non-profits and public-private partnerships. Learn more about Meyers Nave.