Ready Pac Foods Relaunches Grab-and-Go Bistro® Bowl Salads and Introduces Two New Flavors

The fresh and flavorful salad bowls are available now featuring recycle-ready packaging and a fresh new look

Irwindale, CA - June 23, 2022 – Today, Bonduelle-owned Ready Pac Foods announced the relaunch of its Ready Pac Bistro® Bowl Salads, the delicious, convenient salad bowls that make it easier than ever to be good to yourself and the planet. The relaunched Bistro® Bowl now features a fresh new look and packaging that is recycle-ready.

“We work hard to evolve our product portfolio to meet the changing needs of our consumers, while remaining grounded in our purpose and sustainability initiatives,” says CEO Andrea G. Montagna. “Our relaunched Ready Pac Bistro® Bowls make it easy for individuals and families to make not just delicious, but more sustainable choices, so they can feel assured they are purchasing something both better for them and better for the planet.”

The Bistro® Bowl Salads are available in 10 consumer-tested flavors with vegetarian and protein-rich options, including the new Chicken & Bacon Caesar and Chicken BLT. Bistro® Bowl ready-to-eat salads are packed with leafy greens and other superfoods to fuel an on-the-go lifestyle. The full portfolio of Bistro® Bowl Salads includes:

NEW! Chicken & Bacon Caesar – Crisp romaine lettuce joins smoky bacon and white meat chicken, topped off with sharp parmesan and a creamy Caesar dressing.

NEW! Chicken BLT – Iceberg lettuce crunches with delicious white meat chicken, bacon and a burst of grape tomatoes, poured over with a velvety buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Asian Style with Chicken – Delivers classic Asian flavors with layers of taste and crunch with ingredients like edamame, celery, red cabbage and wonton strips.

Chef with Turkey & Ham – A go-to classic, perfect for stocking up for everyday lunch options.

Chicken Caesar – Features a double-helping of juicy, roasted chicken breast, shredded Parmesan-style cheese and creamy Caesar dressing on a fresh bed of romaine lettuce.

Cranberry Walnut – Our #1 vegetarian salad! Combines the salty creaminess of feta cheese and the crunch of walnuts and flatbread chips for this delicious salad any time of the year.

Kickin’ BBQ with Chicken – BBQ ranch dressing packs a punch of flavor and roasted corn, black beans and tortilla strips deliver layers of texture and crunch.

Santa Fe Style with Chicken – Southwest flavors offer “classic with a twist.” With all-white meat chicken, roasted corn and salsa ranch dressing, Santa Fe delivers great flavor with a kick.

Spinach Dijon – A vegetarian favorite! Sweet Onion Dijon Vinaigrette folds into crunchy spinach and hard-boiled egg for a delicious power packed lunch.

Turkey & Bacon Cobb – Another fan-favorite with hearty proteins including hard-boiled egg and turkey breast.

In partnership with How2Recycle , the improvements made to the Bistro® Bowl packaging are an important step toward the Bonduelle goal of designing all plastic packaging to be 100% recycle ready or reusable by 2025 and broader goals to be a more sustainable company. To properly recycle your Bistro® Bowl, simply discard the seal and bottom label, rinse out the bowl and tray, and recycle.

Bistro® Bowl lovers can also enjoy a fresh new look in the produce aisle as Ready Pac Bistro® introduces a new package design and label. The enhanced new look features easy-to-read nutritional and recycling information, and a transparent, easy-to-peel seal that showcases the delicious ingredients inside every bowl. The new look extends to the Ready Pac Bistro® website , where visitors can easily read about each Bistro® Bowl Salad, our company’s sustainability goals, and enjoy tips, hacks and quick, easy recipes that take Bistro® Bowl Salads to a flavorful new level.

Bistro® Bowl Salads are available now at major retailers nationwide. To learn more, follow @readypacbistro on Instagram and visit https://www.readypac.com/ .

ABOUT BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle (BON.PA). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., we focus on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the Americas. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods® and one of five business units in the Bonduelle Group, our team prepares a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company’s Ready Pac Bistro® brand. Our offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BONDUELLE GROUP

For Bonduelle Group, inspiring the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people’s well-being and planet health means being an agro-industrial player with a positive impact on its ecosystem. We are a French family-owned company with 14,700 employees, and we have been innovating with our farming partners since 1853. Our ready-to-use, plant-based food products are grown on 306,000 acres and marketed in nearly 100 countries, with revenues of $3.1 billion. Our six brands are: Bonduelle®, Cassegrain®, Globus®, Del Monte®, Ready Pac Bistro® and Arctic Gardens®. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.

Contact:

BROOKE MAHER

bonduelle@edible-inc.com

(708) 752-2442

