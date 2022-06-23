New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799725/?utm_source=GNW
Global Stoma/Ostomy Care Products Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
Ostomy care products are used for managing faecas and urine from people with stoma, following a colostomy, ileostomy or urostomy procedure. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by proliferation of bladder-related medical conditions, technological advances and availability of desirable reimbursement across developed nations. The market growth is set to be augmented by increasing cases of colorectal and bladder cancer and inflammatory bowel disease. The ostomy market also benefits from the increasing survival rates from colorectal and bladder cancer. The increasing life expectancy of people bodes well for growth prospects, considering the chronic nature of the conditions and the increasing need to use ostomy products. Another key factor that is expected to drive gains in the market includes the aging phenomenon of global population that is expected to further magnify the target pool. Concurrent with this is the rise in the prevalence rates of inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn`s disease, which necessitates patients to undergo surgical procedure.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stoma/Ostomy Care Products estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Ostomy Care Bags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ostomy Care Accessories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.6% share of the global Stoma/Ostomy Care Products market. Major factors driving growth for the Ostomy Care Bags segment include increase in prevalence of bladder cancers, UT cancers, IBD etc.; increase in obesity cases; technological advancements in products; increased preference for different ostomy surgeries among adults and youth alike; and reimbursement availability. Furthermore, increased awareness about peristomal skincare is also expected to contribute to the category`s growth. Availability through e-commerce platforms and continued efforts of vendors to increase awareness about ostomy care accessories among target users ensures steady growth opportunities in the Ostomy Care Accessories segment.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $886.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $423.9 Million by 2026
The Stoma/Ostomy Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$886.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.11% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$423.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$453.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates market growth due to the high prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) that includes ulcerative colitis or Crohn`s diseases, resulting in increased ostomy surgery cases. Higher patient pool as well as a more favorable reimbursement structure also contributes to the market growth for ostomy care products in Europe. Increasing aging population, growing cases of intestinal disorders and rising investment in R&D are the factors driving growth in the North America region. Developing countries are emerging hotspots for ostomy care products, due to rapid economic growth, increased access to healthcare services, growing awareness levels and increasing incidence of colorectal cancer cases that serve to drive ostomy procedures.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
COVID-19 Impact on Ostomy Care
A Prelude to Ostomy Care Products
Ostomy Prevalence Worldwide (% Share) by Type of Stoma: 2020
Ostomy Prevalence among Young and Elderly Population by Stoma
Type: 2020
Ostomy Prevalence Rate by Disease Type: 2020
Ostomy Care Products Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post
COVID-19
Ostomy Market: 5-year Relative Survival Rate (%) by Year of
Diagnosis for Colorectal Cancer and Bladder Cancer
Ostomy Care Bags Constitute the Largest Segment
Key Market Drivers & Restraints for Ostomy Bags
Ostomy Bag Usage Rate (Units per month per Patient)
Ostomy Care Accessories Market on Growth Trajectory; Exhibit
Fastest Growth Rate
Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances
Ostomy Appliance Usage by Appliance Type: 2020
Europe, the Most Dominant Regional Market with Largest Share
Home Care Dominates the Market
Consistent Focus on Product Innovation Augments Market Growth
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
COMPETITION
Stoma/Ostomy Care - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market
Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to
Coloplast
Coloplast Expands SenSura® Mio Range with New Ostomy Care Products
Brava Protective Seal
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and IBD
and Drives the Need for Ostomy Care Products
Colorectal Cancer Incidence: 2020
Colorectal Cancer Prevalence: 2020
Colorectal Cancer Mortality: 2020
Bladder Cancer Incidence: 2020
Bladder Cancer Prevalence: 2020
Bladder Cancer Mortality: 2020
Inflammatory Bowel Diseases: Incidence Statistics
Total Number of Adults in the US with Ulcerative Colitis or
Crohn’s Disease: 2015 to 2016
Annual Growth Rate of Crohn’s Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
Estimates by Major Markets: 2016-2026
Product Innovations and Advancements to Spur Market Expansion
Select Ostomy Care Innovations
Alfred SmartBag
Ostoform Seal
SphinX
StomaLife
Transcutaneous Implant Evacuation System (TIES®)
Self-Sealing Therapy Ostomy Pouch (S2TOP)
SenSura Mio Concave System
Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country:
2014 & 2025
Patient Retention Programs by Major Ostomy Players to Increase
Products’ Sales
Favorable Reimbursements in Developed Markets
Rising Online Sales of Ostomy Products
Market Restraints
Skin Irritation and Other Issues Related with Ostomy
Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
