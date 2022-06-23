Becklar Subsidiary AvantGuard Earns Three Innovation Awards from ESA

Ogden, Utah, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar, the parent company of AvantGuard Monitoring Centers and Freeus, is proud to announce that AvantGuard has received multiple distinguished awards of recognition from the Electronic Security Association (ESA).

First, two innovation awards were announced prior to ESA’s 2022 Electronic Security Expo (ESX) in Fort Worth, Texas:

AG Chat, AvantGuard’s free tool for dealers to help confirm or disregard alarms, earned the ESA Innovation Award for Interactive Services for End Users.

The AvantGuard MLS Reporting Tool, which informs dealers when any of their residential accounts have listed their property for sale so they can offer alarm services for the new property owners, earned the ESA Innovation Award in the Dealer App category.

Additionally, at the Electronic Security Expo, AvantGuard received the ‘2022 ESX Dispatch Technology Award’ for best alarm dispatch technology. The award was given based on AG’s overall services and innovative technologies aimed at reducing false dispatches, decreasing subscriber attrition, and increasing a dealer’s company value.

AvantGuard is Becklar's premier monitoring service provider, known for its years of industry experience, highly trained operators, and innovative technologies. Becklar and its subsidiary companies provide comprehensive connected safety solutions such as monitoring for life and property protection including fire & burglary detection, personal emergency response services, workforce safety, connected wellness, and personal safety applications that are driven by a powerful culture centered around innovation and service.

As part of that innovation, AG Chat has proven valuable in the following:

Reducing false alarm dispatches by 54%

Expediting the time to first engagement

Decreasing costs associated with fines for both dealers and their customers while enhancing their overall safety and service

The MLS Tool has received abundant positive feedback from dealers as well, enabling them to be proactive in retaining accounts while secondarily serving as a lead generator to offer services to incoming new homeowners.

The ESA Innovation Awards and recognition at ESX come on the heels of AvantGuard receiving ‘The Monitoring Center of the Year’ Award from The Monitoring Association (TMA) earlier this year. The TMA award was the proud culmination of many accomplishments and innovations achieved in 2021.

When asked about the recent recognitions from ESA and from TMA, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Becklar, Tyler Tribe, said:

“Our commitment to constant innovation as part of company culture continues to drive us to outperform every day. It is an honor to have received these recent accolades and it motivates us to persist in providing technology and services that can afford people more freedom and peace of mind through safety and security.”

Becklar is proud to offer end-to-end, award winning connected safety solutions and resources for enterprise customers by bringing together a complete enterprise platform, proven experience, and passionate, caring people.

About Becklar:

Becklar creates industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals, delivering a world class comprehensive suite of lifesaving and life-enhancing technologies. Becklar leverages its platform of innovative technology and award-winning services to create customizable and comprehensive solutions to meet the connected safety needs of their enterprise customers across diverse industries, including personal emergency response solutions, workforce safety, connected wellness, vitals monitoring and event response monitoring.