neurocare group AG obtains patent grant on treatment method for neuromodulation in Japan

MUNICH, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neurocare group AG ("neurocare" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in personalized mental health and performance empowering clinicians to deliver best practice, is pleased to announce that it has obtained the patent grant from the Japan Patent Office with respect to the patent application "A method of identifying and guiding cortical stimulation sites for the application of a focal-neuromodulation technique" (patent number 7068181).

"The patent is further strengthening neurocare's competitive advantage since it essentially allows clinicians to navigate to the optimal site on a patient's head when applying neurostimulation. This improves personalization for patients suffering from mental disorders such as depression", says Tom Mechtersheimer, founder and CEO of neurocare group AG. "We are proud to provide our personalized approach to mental healthcare through our digital therapy platform that empowers clinicians to deliver the best possible and most sustainable outcome for patients."

An international patent application was filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in December 2016. Entry into the regional/national phases was initiated for, among others, Europe, USA and Japan. The patent has been granted in the U.S. as well as Japan.

The invention relates to identifying a cortical area for the application of a focal-neuromodulation technique, in particular by manipulating a deeper cortical or sub-cortical area. For example, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) may be applied to the patient's head at the identified target TMS sites to treat depression.

neurocare is innovating mental health and performance. We offer the first digital therapy platform (DTP) empowering clinicians to deliver best practice. Our integrated and personalized therapy approach is based on a strong clinical science background with over 20 years of research and technology development. Our business is driven by two strong growth channels: building our own clinics and providing our unique DTP to third parties. We treat more than 2,000 patients annually in our own clinics and serve many third-party practices with our personalized therapy approach, our technologies and related training / onboarding. www.neurocaregroup.com

