New York, June 23, 2022

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2024



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stain Resistant Coatings is projected to projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Stain Resistant Coatings, accounting for an estimated 27.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$939.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. The Middle East is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period.



Asia-Pacific (including China) is anticipated to remain the leading market for stain resistant coatings in the coming years due to strong regional demand as a result of ongoing and impeding construction projects across countries like India, China and ASEAN nations. Factors, including abundant raw material supply, robust local demand and cheap labor are likely to create robust demand for strain resistant coatings, especially in the construction industry. The market is anticipated to receive a notable boost from large-scale construction projects in China, such as infrastructure development to facilitate movement of around 250 million people across new megacities. Stain resistant coatings are expected to find increasing demand for preventing staining of light-coloured and white mobile and consumer electronic devices including smart phones, tablets and e-readers. Asia-Pacific is also witnessing increasing manufacturing of electronic goods due to increasing number of production units across the region. These factors coupled with increasing consumption of strain resistant coatings in the architecture and textile industries and government support are bound to propel the regional market. The stain resistant coatings market in Asia-Pacific is likely to also gain from the presence of leading players. On the other hand, the stain resistant coatings market in Europe and North America are anticipated to benefit from increasing use of these coatings in electronics and architectural applications. In addition, ongoing efforts by governments to push energy efficiency are likely to push the adoption of eco-friendly and advanced coating technologies, propelling these regional markets.



By chemistry, the siloxane copolymer-based stain resistant coatings segment holds the major value share due to increasing use of silicone-based coatings across architectural applications. Siloxane copolymers are extensively used in numerous applications across various industries due to their easy-to-clean nature. The segment accounts for about 32.1% share of the global market. They also find use in textile softeners and repellants, cookware and bakeware, transportation, and electronics. As siloxane copolymer based coatings have low VOC content, rising government initiatives and consumer preference for eco-friendly products is expected to create high demand in countries such as Australia, Germany, and US. The addition of new pigments into siloxane-based paints produces new colors in accordance with latest trends. As aesthetics become increasingly important, the demand for high color and gloss retention spurs development of innovative coatings such as polysiloxane with UV resistance and chemical resistance properties. Polysiloxane coatings are stain resistant, graffiti resistant, have a highly cleanable finish, and meet low VOC regulations. The stain resistance properties of polysiloxane coatings reduce the occurrence of contamination, which allows the option of cleaning instead of re-painting. The low VOC and low odor coating system for exterior and interior surfaces are ideally suited for applications in high traffic hospitality and healthcare operations. Their use has also been expanded into bridges, storage tanks, and offshore.

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

APV Engineered Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Crypton LLC.

Nanotex LLC

ICL Phosphate Specialty

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

Teijin Frontier CO., LTD.

The Chemours Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments: A Key

Demand Driver for Stain Resistance Coatings

Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of

Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over

2018-2022

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by

Region

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Propel Demand for

Stain-Resistance Coatings

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Architectural Coatings Market Witnesses Strong Demand for

Durable, Stain-Resistant Products

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices with Light Color

Substrates Drives Opportunities

Textiles: Another Major End-Use Market

Stain-Resistant Carpeting Gains Popularity amidst Strict

Regulatory Stance

Impact of Regulations on Stain-Resistant Carpet Industry

Increasing Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in

Transportation Sector Spurs Market Expansion

Opportunity Indicators

Favorable Automotive Production Trends

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Innovations and Advancements Maintain Market Momentum

MetaShield Launches MetaShieldCLEAN? Coating with Anti-Stain

and Anti-Dust Function for Consumer Packaging

New Fluorine-free Oleophobic Coating to Enable Oil-Resistant

Textiles

Stahl Introduces Hydrophobic Hybrid Resin with Excellent Stain

Resistance

Johnson Controls Unveils FreshPer4mance Coating to Keep

Automotive Seats Hygienic and Clean

Velvecron® SR Coating with Enhanced Stain Resistance for

Electronic Devices

Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology Creates New Opportunities

Cationic Primers Emerge as Potential Stain Blocking Solutions

with High Effectiveness



