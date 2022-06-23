New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stain Resistant Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799713/?utm_source=GNW
Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2024
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stain Resistant Coatings is projected to projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Stain Resistant Coatings, accounting for an estimated 27.8% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$939.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. The Middle East is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period.
Asia-Pacific (including China) is anticipated to remain the leading market for stain resistant coatings in the coming years due to strong regional demand as a result of ongoing and impeding construction projects across countries like India, China and ASEAN nations. Factors, including abundant raw material supply, robust local demand and cheap labor are likely to create robust demand for strain resistant coatings, especially in the construction industry. The market is anticipated to receive a notable boost from large-scale construction projects in China, such as infrastructure development to facilitate movement of around 250 million people across new megacities. Stain resistant coatings are expected to find increasing demand for preventing staining of light-coloured and white mobile and consumer electronic devices including smart phones, tablets and e-readers. Asia-Pacific is also witnessing increasing manufacturing of electronic goods due to increasing number of production units across the region. These factors coupled with increasing consumption of strain resistant coatings in the architecture and textile industries and government support are bound to propel the regional market. The stain resistant coatings market in Asia-Pacific is likely to also gain from the presence of leading players. On the other hand, the stain resistant coatings market in Europe and North America are anticipated to benefit from increasing use of these coatings in electronics and architectural applications. In addition, ongoing efforts by governments to push energy efficiency are likely to push the adoption of eco-friendly and advanced coating technologies, propelling these regional markets.
By chemistry, the siloxane copolymer-based stain resistant coatings segment holds the major value share due to increasing use of silicone-based coatings across architectural applications. Siloxane copolymers are extensively used in numerous applications across various industries due to their easy-to-clean nature. The segment accounts for about 32.1% share of the global market. They also find use in textile softeners and repellants, cookware and bakeware, transportation, and electronics. As siloxane copolymer based coatings have low VOC content, rising government initiatives and consumer preference for eco-friendly products is expected to create high demand in countries such as Australia, Germany, and US. The addition of new pigments into siloxane-based paints produces new colors in accordance with latest trends. As aesthetics become increasingly important, the demand for high color and gloss retention spurs development of innovative coatings such as polysiloxane with UV resistance and chemical resistance properties. Polysiloxane coatings are stain resistant, graffiti resistant, have a highly cleanable finish, and meet low VOC regulations. The stain resistance properties of polysiloxane coatings reduce the occurrence of contamination, which allows the option of cleaning instead of re-painting. The low VOC and low odor coating system for exterior and interior surfaces are ideally suited for applications in high traffic hospitality and healthcare operations. Their use has also been expanded into bridges, storage tanks, and offshore.
- 3M Company
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- APV Engineered Coatings
- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
- BASF SE
- Crypton LLC.
- Nanotex LLC
- ICL Phosphate Specialty
- Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.
- PPG Industries
- Teijin Frontier CO., LTD.
- The Chemours Company
- The Dow Chemical Company
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
Robust Demand from End-Use Industries Drives the Global Stain
Resistant Coatings Market
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Stain Resistance
Coatings Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Strong Demand from Buildings & Construction Industry to Fuel
Market Growth
Asia-Pacific to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market
Siloxane Copolymers Stain resistance Coatings - The Largest
Segment based on Chemistry
Polytetrafluoroethylene - Another Important Chemistry Type
Solvent-based Coatings Dominate, while Water-based Coatings to
Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3M Company (USA)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
APV Engineered Coatings (USA)
Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Crypton LLC. (USA)
Nanotex LLC (USA)
ICL Phosphate Specialty (USA)
Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Teijin Frontier CO., LTD. (Japan)
The Chemours Company (USA)
The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments: A Key
Demand Driver for Stain Resistance Coatings
Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of
Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over
2018-2022
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by
Region
Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Propel Demand for
Stain-Resistance Coatings
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Architectural Coatings Market Witnesses Strong Demand for
Durable, Stain-Resistant Products
Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices with Light Color
Substrates Drives Opportunities
Textiles: Another Major End-Use Market
Stain-Resistant Carpeting Gains Popularity amidst Strict
Regulatory Stance
Impact of Regulations on Stain-Resistant Carpet Industry
Increasing Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in
Transportation Sector Spurs Market Expansion
Opportunity Indicators
Favorable Automotive Production Trends
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Innovations and Advancements Maintain Market Momentum
MetaShield Launches MetaShieldCLEAN? Coating with Anti-Stain
and Anti-Dust Function for Consumer Packaging
New Fluorine-free Oleophobic Coating to Enable Oil-Resistant
Textiles
Stahl Introduces Hydrophobic Hybrid Resin with Excellent Stain
Resistance
Johnson Controls Unveils FreshPer4mance Coating to Keep
Automotive Seats Hygienic and Clean
Velvecron® SR Coating with Enhanced Stain Resistance for
Electronic Devices
Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology Creates New Opportunities
Cationic Primers Emerge as Potential Stain Blocking Solutions
with High Effectiveness
