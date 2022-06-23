(UPDATE) The game changing acquisition announced by Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation.

After many months of strategic planning and development, the two companies are ready to announce the details of their upcoming acquisition deal.



Minsk, Belarus., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation, Inc. “OTC:(PRTT)” will enter into a share exchange agreement with СJSC “Inaiapp” (a leading blockchain solutions provider in EU region) in order to secure its strategic goals for the web 3.0 market. The agreement is to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Inaiapp. Inaiapp has an extremely strong development and management team that will bring instant significant value to PRTT.

The deal will drive PRTT’s position as an emerging tech innovation company and allow the consolidation of financial flows required to develop and launch its premier products ( multiboxnft.com and others) according to company intentions and goals.

“We not only point out the obvious value, that Inaiapp will bring to PRTT, but also the impact, that public trading company could create with Inaiapp’s assets”, says Nick Greb President of Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation, Inc.

Established in 2014, Inaiapp has 8 years of blockchain development experience, helping businesses grow. The company brings high end business automation and DLT-based tools, offering exceptional speeds, constant data integrity, high security and scalability to its clients.

About PRTT

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation is a full-cycle software development and delivery company that produces, releases, and supports digital products for the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. The company’s expertise lies in custom software development and consulting services in Business automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Big Data, Image recognition, Blockchain development, and cloud services. Its domain focus includes Supply chain, Logistics, Healthcare, Finance, Real estate, Legal, Insurance, Advertising, and more.