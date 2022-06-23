Helpmonks Launches Dedicated Small Business Email Marketing Platform With Flat-Fee Option

SYRACUSE, N.Y., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helpmonks wants to simplify and streamline email marketing for small business owners and solopreneurs. The email team collaboration provider launched a new service that prevents small business owners from getting bogged down in the complexities of a larger, more collaborative email outreach platform.

Helpmonks, an email management platform, offers a variety of features, including a shared inbox, advanced contact and company management, reporting, live chat, knowledge-base, and email marketing.

To make marketing more affordable, Helpmonks created Sendmonks, a standalone email marketing and automation platform based on the parent service's years of experience with marketing clients.

The new Sendmonks service features:

Unique flat-fee pricing with a $99 monthly cost offers unlimited email newsletters, email automation, and sending.

monthly cost offers unlimited email newsletters, email automation, and sending. Tools for creating targeted email campaigns, sequences, drip emails, and newsletters, among other templates.

Unlimited landing pages, dynamic forms, unlimited contacts, and unlimited users.

Reports based on advanced analytics that let users fine-tune campaigns.

The free plan includes landing pages, forms, email automation, and email sending.

Nitai Aventaggiato, the CEO, explains, "With our shared inbox, we always made it easy to use our platform for sales and marketing. We decided to make our email marketing platform available as a standalone product for those who want to use a straightforward email marketing tool without paying the big bucks."

Online marketers, e-commerce owners, newsletter creators, and online business creators from nearly any niche can choose Helpmonks' broader online marketing, email creation, and collaborative team platform for complex campaigns. This more comprehensive service is ideal for teams working together through a shared inbox.

However, for small business owners who want a more uncomplicated, more manageable service that they can operate single-handedly, the new Sendmonks platform is an ideal solution. Sendmonks, as the first flat-fee service, keeps things as straightforward as possible while delivering a complete set of advanced email marketing tools.

These include numerous professional templates for newsletters and drip campaigns that easily can be created within the platform. Sendmonks also offers activity-logging for tracking multiple email campaigns as efficiently as possible without a collaborative team.

"Not everyone wants or needs a shared inbox. However, everyone should use email marketing," says Nitai Aventaggiato. "Sendmonks is our standalone Email Marketing & Email Automation Platform based on years of experience."

According to Helpmonks, email marketing shouldn't be complicated to work powerfully. Campaign management tools that provide crucial delivery and campaign formation tools can create exponential results while being tailored for individual business owners.

That's why the Sendmonks service offers a robust package of tools and combines it with unlimited sending for one single price. Online sellers interested in making their email marketing perform more effectively and profitably can now create their free marketing account.

Interested parties can contact Nitai Aventaggiato at hi@sendmonks.com.

