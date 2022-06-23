U.S. Air Force Awards Valiant $255M Task Order to Provide F-16 Aircraft Pilot and Maintenance Training Support Services

HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services, a leading government services provider empowering critical missions for the U.S. government and its international partners, announced today that it has been awarded a 10-year, $255 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide F-16 international aircraft maintenance and pilot differences training to United States Partner Nation Air Forces (PNAF) around the world.



This contract, activated by the 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, consists of 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and enables Valiant to provide pilot differences and aircraft maintenance training to deliver an operational capability to PNAF at continental U.S. and international locations.

"It's an honor to be selected to support the U.S. Air Force through the delivery of diverse pilot training and aircraft maintenance services to partner countries who have never flown the F-16, new F-16 pilots, and countries purchasing new or upgraded aircraft," Ashlee Dominguez, Vice President, Advanced Training Solutions at Valiant, said. "Our position on this contract provides the Air Force full access to Valiant's innovative training and maintenance solutions, and we look forward to a long and productive partnership."

"Valiant is proud to support the U.S. Air Force by delivering critical training support solutions to U.S. partners and allies worldwide," Dan Corbett, Valiant's Chief Executive Officer, added. "This award aligns with our strategy to expand into new and adjacent markets with extensive industry expertise. The FMS market has tremendous opportunity for growth for Valiant, and this win allows us to do what we do best—deliver advanced training and readiness solutions efficiently, effectively, and with excellence."

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Director of Marketing & Communications

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com