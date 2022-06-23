Resolutions of Snaige AB the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

The Extraordinary Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB (further - the Company) was held on 23 June 2022.
The following decisions on the agenda questions were adopted at the Extraordinary Meeting of the shareholders.
The agenda question: 1. Coverage of the Company’s losses by shareholders’ contributions.
The decision:
- Disapprove of covering Company’s losses by shareholders’ contributions.
The agenda question: 2. Approval of the project of the Company’s restructuring plan.
The decision:
- Approve the project of the Company’s restructuring plan.
Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone +370 315 56206