Resolutions of Snaige AB the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

The Extraordinary Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB (further - the Company) was held on 23 June 2022.

The following decisions on the agenda questions were adopted at the Extraordinary Meeting of the shareholders.

The agenda question: 1. Coverage of the Company’s losses by shareholders’ contributions.

The decision:

Disapprove of covering Company’s losses by shareholders’ contributions.

The agenda question: 2. Approval of the project of the Company’s restructuring plan.

The decision:

Approve the project of the Company’s restructuring plan.

Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas

Phone +370 315 56206