Resolutions of Snaige AB the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

| Source: Snaige Snaige

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

The Extraordinary Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB (further - the Company) was held on 23 June 2022.
The following decisions on the agenda questions were adopted at the Extraordinary Meeting of the shareholders.

The agenda question: 1.  Coverage of the Company’s losses by shareholders’ contributions.
The decision:

  1. Disapprove of covering Company’s losses by shareholders’ contributions.

The agenda question: 2.  Approval of the project of the Company’s restructuring plan.
The decision:

  1. Approve the project of the Company’s restructuring plan.

Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas
Phone +370 315 56206