Media Advisory – Toronto Centre to Host Virtual Panel on “Preparing for the Next Recession”

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Toronto Centre will host a virtual executive panel to examine the likelihood of a global recession and how central bankers, financial supervisors and regulators, and policymakers can mitigate the impacts.



PANELISTS

Carmen Reinhart - Senior Vice President and World Bank Group Chief Economist, Development Economics

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu - Director, Strategy, Policy, and Review Department, International Monetary Fund

Kuben Naidoo - Deputy Governor, South African Reserve Bank

DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Time: 9:00-10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Virtual, via Zoom

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6416558229978/WN_ktdQO2kNR2SRYSm4yvMZ3w

ABOUT TORONTO CENTRE

Established in 1998, Toronto Centre is an independent not-for-profit organization that promotes financial stability and access to financial services globally. Its mission is to provide high-quality capacity building programs for financial supervisors and regulators, primarily in emerging markets and developing countries. Since its inception, Toronto Centre has trained more than 17,000 supervisors and regulators from over 190 jurisdictions. Toronto Centre is supported by Global Affairs Canada, the International Monetary Fund, and Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. To learn more: www.torontocentre.org

For more information, please contact:

Judy Shin

Communications Lead, Toronto Centre

437-999-7643 | jshin@torontocentre.org



